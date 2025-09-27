Sports
China Sports Weekly (9.21-9.27) -xinhua
Beijing, September 27 (Xinhua) – Here are the latest Chinese sports heads from the past week:
1. China Open Main Draw starts
The most important trekking competitions started on the China Open on 24 September. Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, the seventh seed, Reed along the Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the ladies singles on September 27.
She continued after a first round bye, she marked her first official match since she underwent an operation on her judge Elleboog in July. In the third round, Zheng will be confronted with Linda Noskova from the Czech Republic.
Veteran Zhang Shuai defeated fellow Chinese player Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Ladies Singles of the China Open on 26 September and claimed her first victory over the 31st seed in four attempts.
Last year Zhang ended a 24-match loss streak with a run to the quarterfinals of Beijing, which revived her career. Again underestimated, she went on to the third round, where she will meet world no. 4 Amanda Anisimova of the United States.
In MEERSACTION, the top player of China Bu Yunchaokete was 6-4, 6-0 by the third seed Alex de Minauror of Australia on the Diamond Court. The Minaur struck 10 a hits, just one breaking point that he saved and wiped the last six games to seal the victory.
2. Home players by WTT China Smash Singles Qualifiers
The World Table Tennis (WTT) China in 2025 opened on 25 September in Beijing's Shougang Park, while Chinese paddlers started a good start and most of the second round of the qualifications of the singles.
The qualifications of the three round men and women's singles will each decide eight places for the main table, which starts on 28 September.
When the fourth and last WTT Grand Smash tournament of 2025, the China Smash runs until 5 October, with five titles offered, namely men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles.
3. Long Jianguo wins China's first men's climbing world world title in 13 years
The long jianguo of China won his first world title in the speed of men here on 25 September at the IFSC IFSC Klimmen World Championships, which marked the first time in 13 years that a Chinese male speed climber has won a world championships.
Long, 22, at the top of the final in 4.80 seconds, and defeated the Leander Carmanns from Germany with 0.19 seconds. He went to the final with consistently strong performance, and completed each run in less than five seconds and conquered competitors from Ukraine, Spain and Iran.
“I am very happy,” said Long, who won the World Cup in Wujiang earlier this year. “The pressure of my opponents pushed me to keep breaking, and I feel that this also marks a new milestone and a new start for China.”
The last Chinese climber to win this title was Zhong Qixin, who achieved four consecutive IFSC world championships Klimmengouden between 2007 and 2012.
4. Chinese runners make breakthroughs on Torx Ultra-Trail Race 2025
The Ultra-Trail Race of 2025 Tor des Ganten (Torx) ended on 21 September with Chinese runners who place historical results in multiple categories in Courmayeur, a city in the Aosta Valley in Italy.
Zhang Weiqiang of the Kailas Fuga team finished sixth in the classic race of 330 kilometers in 74 hours, 33 minutes and 59 seconds, breaking the Asian record and the best result ever for a Chinese runner at the event.
“My goal here was to break the Asian record,” said Zhang, 41, who also completed the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc earlier this season. He credited consistent pacing and careful preparation for his success.
5. China's Weng, Jia/Zhang grab two titles at Badminton China Masters
The Chinese Weng Hongyang claimed the title of the men's singles, while Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian insured the victory of the ladies double at the BWF China Masters in 2025 here on September 21.
Weng triumphed over Lin Chun-Yi from Chinese Taipei 21-11, 21-15. “I performed pretty well with clear tactics and mentality,” said Weng. “My consistency comes from all-round preparation in both life and training.”
In a debilitating women's doubles that lasted about 80 minutes, Jia and Zhang Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea 21-19, 16-21, 21-13.
“I told Zhang to treat it as an Olympic final. If we do not overcome any problems on the field, we have no other chance,” Jia said, adding that the title re -confirms her self -confidence and motivation. “It proves that I still have what is needed.”
|
