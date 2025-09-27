No. 8 Women's Hockey completes the Sweep of No. 9 St. Lawrence – Penn State on Friday evening

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8 Penn State womens hockey team defeated No. 9 St. Lawrence 5-2 with three third period goals on Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team could get much going until the second period when Taya McDonald received a cross zone pass from Mikah Keller and fired it on goal, it ricocheted off a defenders skate and went in to give Penn State a lead with just under 17 minutes to play in the second.

Later in the second period Tessa Janecke led a break into the offensive zone and found Katelyn Roberts who fired it on goal and then Matilde Fantin put away the rebound to make it 2-0 with 8:51 to go in the second period.

Lawrence scored two goals just under four minutes apart with one coming on the power play to bring the game back to even.

With under eight minutes to go, Leah Stecker hit Maddy Christian with a breakout pass and she found Grace Outwater in the offensive zone who wristed it past the St. Lawrence goalkeeper to retake the lead.

78 seconds later, Danica Maynard passed it to Tessa Janecke at the top of the circle and she scored five hole to push the lead to two.

Nicole Hall intercepted a breakout pass with eight seconds to play, scoring the Nittany Lions final goal.

GOALTENDERS

Senior goaltender Katie DeSa made 21 saves for her second win of the season, making 10 in the second period.

Lawrence goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordstrom made 48 saves in her first start of the season, keeping the Nittany Lions scoreless through the first 23 minutes.

STATS AND NOTES

The Nittany Lions start 2-0 for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Five different skaters scored for Penn State and 11 different players recorded a point.

Both Matilde Fantin and Taya MacDonald scored their first collegiate goals.

Tessa Janecke scored her first goal of the season and also had an assist.

She recorded the 44 th multi-point game of her career.

multi-point game of her career. Danica Maynard recorded her first collegiate point with two assists on the afternoon.

Grace Outwater has goals in back-to-back games for the second time in her career.

PSU won 37 faceoffs to St. Lawrences 18.

UP NEXT

The Blue & White head to Burlington, Vt. for a series against the Vermont Catamounts beginning next Friday at 6:00 p.m.

