No. 8 Women's Hockey completes the Sweep of No. 9 St. Lawrence – Penn State on Friday evening

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The No. 8 Penn State womens hockey team defeated No. 9 St. Lawrence 5-2 with three third period goals on Friday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Neither team could get much going until the second period when Taya McDonald received a cross zone pass from Mikah Keller and fired it on goal, it ricocheted off a defenders skate and went in to give Penn State a lead with just under 17 minutes to play in the second.
  • Later in the second period Tessa Janecke led a break into the offensive zone and found Katelyn Roberts who fired it on goal and then Matilde Fantin put away the rebound to make it 2-0 with 8:51 to go in the second period.
  • Lawrence scored two goals just under four minutes apart with one coming on the power play to bring the game back to even.
  • With under eight minutes to go, Leah Stecker hit Maddy Christian with a breakout pass and she found Grace Outwater in the offensive zone who wristed it past the St. Lawrence goalkeeper to retake the lead.
  • 78 seconds later, Danica Maynard passed it to Tessa Janecke at the top of the circle and she scored five hole to push the lead to two.
  • Nicole Hall intercepted a breakout pass with eight seconds to play, scoring the Nittany Lions final goal.

GOALTENDERS

  • Senior goaltender Katie DeSa made 21 saves for her second win of the season, making 10 in the second period.
  • Lawrence goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordstrom made 48 saves in her first start of the season, keeping the Nittany Lions scoreless through the first 23 minutes.

STATS AND NOTES

  • The Nittany Lions start 2-0 for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
  • Five different skaters scored for Penn State and 11 different players recorded a point.
  • Both Matilde Fantin and Taya MacDonald scored their first collegiate goals.
  • Tessa Janecke scored her first goal of the season and also had an assist.
  • She recorded the 44th multi-point game of her career.
  • Danica Maynard recorded her first collegiate point with two assists on the afternoon.
  • Grace Outwater has goals in back-to-back games for the second time in her career.
  • PSU won 37 faceoffs to St. Lawrences 18.

UP NEXT

  • The Blue & White head to Burlington, Vt. for a series against the Vermont Catamounts beginning next Friday at 6:00 p.m.

