



Stay here with 13wmaz for all your live high school football scores and updates for week 6 from Voetbal Friday evening.

Macon, go. Foot football on Friday evening has reached its seventh week, and in Central Georgia his football teams in high school to compete in the regional game. With regionalplay -matchups that take place, different rivalry games also break out throughout the state. In Centraal Georgia alone, West -Laurens and Baldwin stand opposite Laurens County, while veterans and Houston County fight in a duel on Freedom Field. Elsewhere, Southwest and Dodge County are standing against, while John Milledge and Stratford play in an exciting Giaa -Matchup. In the meantime, Northeast picked up its fifth consecutive regional victory, this time with a 20-0 shutout against Dublin. Peach County took his first regional victory with a dominant 42-14 victory against Westover. Everything has been set up for a great Friday for football, and we will have covered you all at 13wmaz. We take you through the scores and highlights of different games around Central Georgia. Miss it live? View the 13WMAZ+ App for a repeat of all action. Looking for more analysis and breakdowns? View 13wmaz's round table below: Related: FFN Roundtable | 13wmaz Crew discusses the start of the region game from Central Georgia and more As always, this is your place for all updated scores, so keep this story on tabs and view it to see the scores of your favorite central Georgia teams. Week 7 finals Peach County 42 – Westover 14 Sumter County 62 – Jordan 0 Brentwood 50 – Briarwood 20 Bleckley County 50 – Jefferson County 0 Houston County 49 – Veterans 10 Westfield 29 – Pine wood 10 CFCA 27 – Trinity Christian 14 John Milledge 51 – Stratford 13 Dodge County 41 – Southwest 6 Jasper County 50 – Utopian Academy 8 FPD 42 – Mount De Sales 7 Morgan County 56 – Westside 14 Sley County 17 – Macon County 0 Johnson County 37 – Hancock-Central 8 Bulloch 52 – Tattnall 13 Gatewood 48 – Augusta Prep 16 Perry 38 – New Hampstead 24 Crawford County 47 – Central Talbotton 6 Wheeler County 36 – Hawkinsville 18 Dooly County 39 – Montgomery County 6 Jones County 46 – Stockbridge 42 UPSON-LEE 17 – Mary Persons 14 Wayne County 32 – Warner Robins 10 East -Lauurens 28 – ACE 14 Social Circle 38 – Putnam County 28 Lamar County 35 – McNeir 22 Appling County 15 – Fitzgerald 14 West Laurens 70 – Baldwin 55 Wilcox County 35 – Telfair County 16 Washington County 46 – Central 6 Piedmont 57 – Heritage 14 Wilkinson County 56 – GlasCock County 32 Georgia Military 28 – Twiggs County 18

