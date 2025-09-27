



Herentennis | 26-9-2025 10:43:00 Kalamazoo, me. – The Tennis team from Denison Men to the north for the Ita Central Regional Championships organized by Kalamazoo College, and the Big Red started a hot start in both the categories for singles and double, while two of the three Doubles to the round of 16 and all singles improved to the round of 32. Senior Ethan Green Will look at his singles title, because last year he defeated Ansh Shah of Case Western Reserve University to claim the central regional championship. Green's partner and colleague senior Kael Shah Will also try to make another run, because he went to the semi -final last season and lost to Green. Both Green and Shah went to the round of 16 in double after a dominant version in the round of 32. Senior. Jacob Patterson and freshmen Arya Ganapathy Kallambella Lost their first game of the day, but recovered in the consolation round and won their match 8-1 to reach the comfort of 16. All singles received a bye their first round and won their first game in the round of 64, in particular Anthony Payiavlas That Michael Mascarin of Adrian defeated in the only three set match of the day in Singles for the Big Red. The Big Red gave only 23 games about the six players in Singles matches. Play will resume tomorrow at 8 am, with Green/ Shah and Meyers/ Chapides starting in doubles. Singles starts at 10.30 am and the game of quarterfinals starts on Sunday (TBA). The results of the day one are mentioned below. Day one result Double

Ethan Green / Kael Shah

R64 – Bye

R32 – Ethan Green / Kael Shah def. Diego Marquez Calderon / Scott Anderson (Depauw) 8-3 Jacob Patterson / Arya Ganapathy Kallambella

R64 – Bye

R32 – Albert Mackey/ Heyang Li (Chicago) Def. Jacob Patterson / Arya Ganapathy Kallambella 8-7 (8-6) Andreas Chapides / Nick Meyers

R64 – Bye

R32 – Andreas Chapides / Nick Meyers Doing. Ivan Wularu/ Dreek Saha (Earlham) 8-4 Singles

Kael Shah

R128 – bye

R64 – Kael Shah def. Philipp Wottgen (NCC) 6-0, 6-0 Ethan Green

R128 – bye

R64 – Ethan Green Def. Stylianos Papamichael (Kenyon) 6-0, 6-3 Anthony Payiavlas

R128 – bye

R64 – Anthony Payiavlas def. Michael Mascarin (Adrian) 4-6, 6-4, (10-2) Andreas Chapides

R128 – bye

R64 – Andreas Chapides def. Ned Curley (Hope) 6-1, 6-1 Jacob Patterson

R128 – bye

R64 – Jacob Patterson def. Viktor Ronnberg (Depauw) 6-1, 6-0 Nick Meyers

R128 – bye

R64 – Nick Meyers def. Jean Sanabria (Greenville) 6-3, 6-2 Backend (comfort rounds) Double

Jacob Patterson / Arya Ganapathy Kallambella

C32 – Jacob Patterson / Arya Ganapathy Kallambella Def. Pedro Alves Sette/ Martin Suarez (Anderson) 8-1

