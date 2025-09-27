Penn-Trafford Hockey Club Definitations Junior Varsity Team, quotes low participation

Three weeks after the season, Penn-Trafford's Junior Varsity Hockey Team dissolved due to low participation.

After Try -Outs in April, around 10 players were placed on the Junior Varsity selection, according to parent Michael Broker from Penn Township.

“With those few children it is really not ideal, because there are injuries, people are sick, family events,” said Broker, who previously coached youth hockey teams. “If you have two or three people who cannot make a game, then it is really difficult for those other players who are there.”

Penn-Trafford Hockey Club board members met parents on July 29 to discuss how to approach the season with a limited selection, said Makelaar. The club initially intended to go to a less competitive competition, but later decided to raise a few eighth class athletes from the high school team to strengthen the Junior Varsity numbers, he said.

That was until parents received an e -mail from the hockey club earlier this month, stating that the Junior Varsity team would dissolve the rest of the season.

Safety, logistical worries brought a decision

Four seniors were placed in the Junior Varsity team, including the son of the broker, Avery. Everything but Avery decided to leave the team early in the season, Broker said.

The e -mail sent to parents, obtained by Trible, points to the loss of extra players at the start of the season as one of the reasons for dissolution.

“This was not a decision that we made lightly,” is the e -mail. “In recent months we have investigated every possible option to maintain the team, but in the end we simply do not have the figures needed to place a JV team safely and competitively this year.”

Club president Michele Ferraccio, vice -president Glen Scholze and director Justin Kiste have not returned e -mail requests for comment.

Tom Halaburka, commissioner of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, confirmed that the Penn-Trafford Hockey Club has no longer registered a Junior Varsity team at the competition.

Penn-Trafford Athletic director Kerry Hetrick said the team is a club sport, not an official school sport. He commented on the issue of the clubboard.

'I feel bad for the children'

The Hockey Club Board said in the e -mail that it made the decision to dissolve after he had considered the limited number of secondary school players in the team, the safety problems of bringing secondary school athletes until Junior Varsity, low presence during practices and the financial tension on families – who would more than us have to pay for Iktijd, travel and coach.

Parents will be repaid for the rest of the season the tuition fees of their athlete, says the E -mail. But the e -mail does not state the $ 500 fundraising in which athletes had to participate, according to Makelaar.

The club hopes to reduce the Junior Varsity team in 2026-27.

“We have a large group of new players who are expected to enter the ninth grade, and we are enthusiastic about the potential to bring back a full JV program,” is the e -mail. “We really hope that the players will return this year and continue to be part of our hockey community.”

Since other local high schools and recreational hockey teams have already set up their schedules, the son of the broker, the son of the broker he has played for six years.

“They took away his ability to play his last year hockey, which is a bit devastating,” said Broker. “He is not going to play a professional hockey. He is not going to play university hockey, but he just wanted to play hockey in general.

“Talking to him, he is like” Yes, this is really crazy. ”

The dissolution of the team can also influence the ability of the underclass to make the Varsity team next year, said Amy Broker, Avery's mother.

“I just feel bad for them. I feel bad for the children,” she said. “This should not have happened.”