In Rotterdam, a new museum opens in a neighborhood that is undergiving a rebirth

A steel helix turns heaven on Rotterdams Haven. Launch of the roof of a brick warehouse, catching shimmering curves to evoke creation, uncertainty and movement.

This is Fenix, a museum on the theme of migration. Open in May, it is the first cultural work in Europe by Mad Architects in Beijing. And the stairs that runs through the center of the building, called the Tornado, offers a metaphor for disorientation and possibility of migrations: lifting you up, turning in unexpected directions and, if the where Fortune is advocating you, uses somewhere with a clear picture. From the top I looked out to the north over the Maas River at the skyscrapers of Central Rotterdam.

Those towers are Rotterdam public face; The second largest city in the Netherlands is seen as the business counterpart of Amsterdam picturesque canals. Rotterdam is even a fascinating place to visit. It not only contains contemporary buildings of Dutch icons grandma and mvdrv, but also a rich palette of cultural institutions together with the herb of a worldly port city.

Fenix ​​is ​​an important project in the rebirth of the South Side neighborhood of Katendrecht. Built during the 19th-century flourishing of the city, housed a red light district and was the home of migrants from China, Indonesia and Suriname. In the past decade, new restaurants and cultural locations have filled converted warehouses.

Fenix ​​records that energy. The building is deeply connected to the nautical past of the city. In 1923, the Holland America Line Cruise Ship Company, which connected Rotterdam with the cities and economies in the Atlantic Ocean, the warehouse of San Francisco, where Fenix ​​is ​​now housed.

From 1941, waves of Nazi and Allied bombing destroyed a large part of the central city and the industrial port. The warehouse was rebuilt in two parts. The local Dream and deed foundation acquired it ten years ago and again made it as part of an attempt to expand the cultural facilities of the city.

Fenixs on the ground floor, designed with local firm Bureau Polderman, includes an excellent gelatow shop and also a social space called square. Considered as a inner city square, organizes the 2,275 square meters of zone versions and community meetings. There is a cafe and kiosk, foosball tables and table tennis; As I walked through the fresh space, in the light of high industrial windows, a quartet of middle -aged men was bathed in the Cantonese Jewing while playing a powerful game of table tennis, their laughter over the hall.

Fenix ​​now has three exhibitions. The largest, all directions, are well from the museums growing collection of art and artifacts. It starts with a painting by Willem de Kooning – once a homesick emigrant from Rotterdam.

Other works show the personal transformations that initiate migration. Rineke Dijkstras Almerisa Series follows a Bosnian girl who arrived in the Netherlands in the early 1990s, from her first portrait in a red ribbon tire and shiny shoes to her maturity as a balanced thirtieth mother. The order is tender, but it evokes both the costs and the payouts of assimilation.

Visitors will probably find something that speaks intimate to them. I noticed that I got stuck about a Dutch-Italian dictionary that was previously owned by a migrant. It was characterized by the hard work of assimilation, just like the Italian-English dictionary that belonged to my grandmother of emigrants.

Outside the museum and in Deliplein, the adjacent square, early 20th-century brick employee homes were maintained. One corner holds the sailor and the girl, a restaurant that serves subtle Mediterranean-expanded tasting menus in a room of which the Delft-Blauwe and Gingham Tablecleoths Channel Dutch cosiness canal.

From here a short bridge leads to Wilhelmina Pier, once the home of the Holland America Line and the starting point for many thousands sailing to the new world. It was nicknamed handkerchief pier for the waves of tearing farewell that took place here.

On the piertip Hotel New YorkThe former head office of Holland America Line. Built in 1901, the buildings with green tiles roof and copper towers kilometers are visible. The interior combines maritime memorabilia with a caf -serving oysters, sole and coffee under bulb lighting. In the 1990s, the Dutch architect Winy Maas of MvrdV lived here for a while. This was where the rest of the world started, the wilderness, he once remembered, in which he described for a period in which artists and designers found room to work and live.

Nowadays, Wilhelminapier houses the tallest building in the country, called Simply de Rotterdam. Designed by the world -famous Dutch company Grandma, combines this housing, office, hotel and restaurants in a bundle of high plates that feel both business and very strange.

Contemporary Dutch architecture often delivers such a mix of sensitivities and Rotterdam is an open -air museum. Mvrdv, one of the most famous architecture companies in Hollands, supplied its famous market hall, the food market that is covered by an apartment building in the form of an inverted U and decorated with a mural of oversized products. The Musumumpark is a few minutes away. The offer includes Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, an open-storage art museum of MVRDV; and Rotterdam Kunsthal, a brilliant early construction of Oas that brings a constantly rotating presentation of contemporary art.

New InstitutThe Dutch National Museum of Architecture and Design is a must visit. It offers an encyclopedic view of Dutch design and an exhibition about MAD Architects with their work on Fenix ​​until 11 October. (Their Marilyn Monroe towers that are in Mississauga also appear.)

Back over the water, Katendrecht continues to evolve. The Dutch Fotomuseum opens its new home here at the end of 2025 and joins Fenix ​​as part of the cultural revival of the neighborhoods. Together they signal a district that balances the echoes of his port of past with the energy of contemporary life.

Fenix ​​embodies the city flux of the city. It is a building formed by streams of goods and people, a century again conceived in which migration remains central. Rotterdam has always been moving; At Fenix ​​you can feel the currents.

