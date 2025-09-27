Sports
Delanie Dunkle joins the tennis personnel for women as assistant coach
One of the most experienced players who came out of the program in the recent memory, Dunkle de Mustangs helped to conquer their first Big West Championship in 21 years and for the third time in school history during her fifth and last season to continue to the NCAA tournament during her fifth and last season with the program in 2023-24.
“We are so excited to have Delanie back and part of our coaching staff,” said Williams. “During her five years as Mustang, Delanie brought incredible leadership skills into our program and led us to our first conference championship in more than 20 years. I can't wait to see her grow into a coaching role.”
The Central Coast and San Luis Obispo, a resident of nearby Arroyo Grande and a Arroyo Grande High 2019, has always held a special place in the heart of Dunkle, and she looks forward to giving back to a program and university that has done so much for her.
“This team and this place means everything for me,” she said. “My favorite years of tennis were at Cal Poly. I took the biggest steps in my game, met some of my best friends and had the most incredible experience. If I can give back to the program and reinstall that experience for the current and future student athletes in the team, it would be such a complete circle moment for me.”
During five seasons such as a Mustang (2019-24), the two-year team captain compiled a 54-28 career record together in double doubles matches and a 45-41 Mark in Singles Play. Her 54 Double Doubles victories are connected to Chelsy Thompson and Brittany Blalock for the most in the Division I History of the program, and she is number 6 of all time in career-singles wins.
“Although it is only a little more than a year since I no longer have a lecture -I miss it so badly, especially its competitive aspect,” she said. “So when this chance came about, it was a no brainer for me.”
Dunkle earned all-Big West Second team subjessions in double three consecutive year from 2021-23, and in her last season in 2024 he assured the first team of praise while playing next to her younger sister, Peyton Darkas the No. 1 combination of the Mustangs. She is just one of the three players in program history to collect four selections of All-Big West during their career.
“I have so much respect for Ellie as a coach and a mentor, and I am very excited to work with her in a new capacity,” she said.
Dunkle took All-Big West Second Team Honors in Singles during her last year with the program while playing on the number 1 place in the line-up, and she is in 12th place of all time in the history of Cal Poly in winning a percentage in double double matches.
During her time as Mustang, Cal Poly compiled a general record of 67-32-1 and went to the Big West Championship Match four consecutive years of 2021-24.
Before graduating from Cal Poly in 2024, Dunkle was certified as an athletic trainer and currently works at McAlister Training, where she offers personal and small group training and gives group lessons. She also gives tennis lessons and offers personal training at San Luis Obispo Country Club.
In addition to coaching, Dunkle is planning to help with Cal Poly's conditioning training and hopes to increase the fitness level of the team and play on the field with her knowledge and experience.
“Especially in the year, the fitness level of a team can make or break a season, so I want us to be the strongest team in the Big West,” she said. “I hope to be a coach on which the players can lean during competitions to get them, and someone who can be there to support them.”
