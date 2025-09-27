



Storrs, Conn. No. 13/12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey (3-0-0, 0-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored two unanswered goals in his 2-1 road victory in No. 12/13 UConn on Friday evening at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Connecticut. No. 13/12 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey (3-0-0, 0-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored two unanswered goals in his 2-1 road victory in No. 12/13 UConn on Friday evening at the Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Connecticut. Halfway through the first period, UConn (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) scored the first goal of the game, causing Scsu's season opening to end for 130 minutes Shutout-Streak. In the last three minutes of the first period, SCSU responded with its own goal to bind the game to one. Redshirt Junior Laura Zimmermann (Ringgenberg, Switzerland) had blocked her shot and the puck ended up behind the net with senior attacker Avery Farrell (Rogers, Minn.) Who subsequently passed on the first -year student Raili Mustone (Kalajoki, Finland) who scored after she found herself wide open just outside the fold. Neither of the teams scored in the second period, but SCSU took its first lead of the game just over two minutes in the last period after Junior Forward Payton Holloway (Tomah, Wis.) And first -year student Julianne Labbé (Wendake, Quebec) was on a 2-on-1 escape from their own defensive zone. The duo performed a give-and-go perfectly and just as a second UConn defender came back to the play, Holloway Labbé put right in front of the net and she benefited and laid the puck in the back of the net. Second -year goalkeeper Emilia Kyrkkö (Nokia, Finland) was spectacular in Net All Game, which saved 35 out of 36 shots with which she was confronted. Top Husky's Kyrkkö earned the victory in Net, made 35 Saves, was named the second star of the game and one of the WCHA Brew Pub 3 Stars of the Night.

Labbé scored the play -winning goal and was named the third star of the game.

Mustonen scored Scsu's first goal and blocked two shots. Note Scsu always moved to 3-4-0 against UConn and broke a skid of two games. Scsu is now 1-2-0 against UConn in Storrs.

Scsu improved to 1-0-0 against teams arranged/voting this season and 1-0-0 on the road.

SCSU blocked 10+ shots for the first time this season.

SCSU opened its 3-0-0 season for the second consecutive season/second time in program history.

Scsu had the longest shutout streak to open a season (130 minutes) broke.

Both teams went 0-out-3 on the powerplay.

SCSU stayed perfectly on the penalty kill (8-out-8) this season and moved to 2-out-7 (28.6%) on the Power Play.

Kyrkkö lowered her career goals against an average of 1.84 and improved her career saving percentage to .931.

Labbé scored her second career goal. This season she has four points in second place in the team.

Mustonen scored her first collegial goal/point.

Holloway recorded her second point of the season and tied her previous high of a season (2023-24 at UMD). She now has five career points.

First -year student Maria Mikaelyan (Moscow, Russia) recorded a career-high seven shots on goal.

(Moscow, Russia) recorded a career-high seven shots on goal. Graduate defender Grace Wolfe (Owatonna, Minn) Her career tied high in Schoten on Doel in a competition, with five and blocked a season -high five blocks.

(Owatonna, Minn) Her career tied high in Schoten on Doel in a competition, with five and blocked a season -high five blocks. First -year defender Maélie Pion (Sherbrooke, Quebec) blocked a career high three shots. Next The Huskies end their series against UConn on Saturday at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. Puck Drop is planned at 2 p.m. ct / 3 p.m. et. Links to each coverage option can be found on the SCSU ladies' hockey schedule page. Stay on St. Cloud State Women's Hockey for the last place last place Twitter” Instagram And Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scsuhuskies.com/news/2025/9/26/womens-hockey-no-13-12-st-cloud-state-womens-hockey-completes-comeback-defeats-12-13-uconn-in-first-road-game-of-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos