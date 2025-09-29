



Sun Yingsha returns during the first round match for women's singles at the WTT China Smash Table Tennis Tournament on September 28, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Beijing – Chinese star Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin Gave to the second round of the women's and gentlemen singles of the WTT China Smash respectively when the main drawing started here on Sunday. In the opener, Sun recovered from a slow start to beat the world's 33rd ranked Miu Hirano of Japan 3-1. After admitting the first two points, the top seed won seven points in a row to take the opening set 11-5. Hirano hit back in the second, racing to a 10-2 lead before he closed it 11-5. Sun quickly got control, sweeping the third set 11-2 and took the game 11-7 in the fourth. “Just like last year, I played the first game after the opening ceremony, and seeing so many fans who cheered for me, really made me happy,” Sun said. The two players are familiar with each other, after they have represented Shenzhen University in the Chinese table tennis Super League of this year and linking women's doubles. “Hirano and I know each other well as teammates,” Sun added. “She has a lot of experience, reads the game well and rarely makes non-described mistakes. It was a high-level competition for both of us.” “If a teammate makes playing with sun at your leisure. But as an opponent she is very dangerous. There is always so much to learn from her,” Hirano said. Wang Chuqin returns during the first round match of the men between Wang Chuqin by China and Jang Woojin van Zuid -Korea on the world tables Tennis of 2025 (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, 28 September 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Later on Sunday, the top cheek went past Jang Woo-Jin van Zuid-Korea 11-2, 11-9, 11-9 to go to the last 32. “We have just confronted each other in WTT champions Macao, so I am quite familiar with his playing styles. I think I was well prepared for the challenges,” Wang said. “I am really excited to be here. I am grateful to the audience and my friends that I got myself today,” he added. Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, Chen Yi, Qian Tianyi, Zhu Sibing, Zhou Qiu and Xiang Peng from Team China also went to the Tour of 32 in the singles events.

