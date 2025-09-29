



Tilak Varma has proven the hero of India in their five-wicket Asia Cup Final Triumph over Pakistan in Dubai

India has defeated Pakistan in the final with five wickets to keep the Asia Cup, which concludes a remarkable undefeated run with their third victory against their arch rivals during this year's tournament. In the last place of Haris Rauf on Sunday of Haris Rauf, the India's Hero Tilak Varma turned out to be the second ball for a six to effectively seal their exciting five-wicket victory and causing wild celebration in the Indian camp. Pakistan put into confrontation in the confrontation and could not have benefited from an 84-run opening position between Sahaibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) and were bundled for 146 with five deliveries that were still in their innings. Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs in a spectacular collapse with India's left spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-30) as the main runner. Varma then anchored the Nervy pursuit of India with an unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube (33) offered some support when they reached their goal with only two deliveries transferred to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. “Quite amazing,” said India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill, summarizing their feelings after achieving their ninth Asia cup title. “It is quite surprising to complete the entire tournament to be in this position.” During the tournament, emotions were high between the neighbors who had attracted a military conflict in May, told Gill that India's ability to absorb pressure came in handy of the ruling 20-overs world champions. “The conversation was to take it as deep as possible,” he said about the chase of India. “The target was not much but important to soak in pressure. Early losing three wickets is never easy. The collaboration with Sanju and Tilak, and then how Dube hit those big sixes, it was very important.” Previously, Pakistan started a strong start with Farhan who led their indictment against an Indian attack, weakened by the absence of their wounded all -rounder Hardik Pandya. Pakistan scored 45 in the first six-over powerplay, but soon got on gas. With Farhan in Full Flow and Fakhar who played the ideal second violin, there was no suspicion of the collapse on the lurking until Spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2-30) Farhan turned over in the 10th. Kuldeep then took over and tied the batters while Axar Patel picked up a few wickets to speed up the collapse of Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah also ended with two wickets. The start of India was rather wobbly when they lost their in-form-opener Abhishek Sharma, also the most important scorer of the tournament, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the first 10 deliveries. They dropped to 3-20 after the exit of Gill, but Varma and Sanju Samson (24) rebuilt the innings. Even that recovery would not have been possible, but for the Samson postponement, then at 12, then Hussain Talat got him in the depth. Abrar Ahmed fired Samson to break the 57-run position, but Dube combined with Varma to bring India closer to the goal before he fell in the penultimate. Round 2 Super four Team Matches Played M Win W To lose L Tyres T No results N/R Net Run rate NRR Deduction Ded. Total number of points PTS 1



India Men

Ind 3 3 0 0 0 0.913 0 6 2



Pakistan but

Bite 3 2 1 0 0 0.329 0 4 3



Bangladesh Men

Exile 3 1 2 0 0 -0.831 0 2 4



Sri Lanka -Men

SL 3 0 3 0 0 -0.418 0 0

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points Round 1 Group A Team Matches Played M Win W To lose L Tyres T No results N/R Net Run rate NRR Deduction Ded. Total number of points PTS 1



India Men

Ind 3 3 0 0 0 3,547 0 6 2



Pakistan but

Bite 3 2 1 0 0 1.79 0 4 3



United Arab Emirates Men

VAE 3 1 2 0 0 -1.984 0 2 4



Oman Men

Their 3 0 3 0 0 -2.6 0 0

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points Group b Team Matches Played M Win W To lose L Tyres T No results N/R Net Run rate NRR Deduction Ded. Total number of points PTS 1



Sri Lanka -Men

SL 3 3 0 0 0 1,278 0 6 2



Bangladesh Men

Exile 3 2 1 0 0 -0.27 0 4 3



Afghanistan but

Foolish 3 1 2 0 0 1,241 0 2 4



Hong Kong Men

HK 3 0 3 0 0 -2.151 0 0

Legend

M: Matches Played W: Win L: To lose T: Tyres N/R: No results NRR: Net Run rate Ded.: Deduction Points: Total number of points

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4371342/india-beat-pakistan-asia-cup-final-report-scores-dubai-tilak-varma-shubman-gill-rauf-farhan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

