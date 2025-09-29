5 take -away restaurants from Oregon State Footballs crush loss for Houston

Corvallis with the dust settled on an exciting weekend of College Football, Oregon State (0-5) rolls another week without winning and with a lot to answer after a devastating loss at home in Houston.

The current coaching staff of Beavers remains intact. For now. Trent Bray and Company are confronted with the task of holding a shocked group of players, prior to the longest road trip of the season to the Appalachian State.

Here are five take-away restaurants from the Beavers loss to the Cougars (4-0) on Friday evening:

If it's not one thing, it's another

Special teams have been the Bugaboo for Oregon State throughout the season. You could claim that it was directly responsible for three of their five losses: the 12-man penalty that led to Cals First Touchdown in the opener, the six failed Snaps against Fresno State and two blocked field goals, including the potential game winner against Houston.

Back -up Kicker Cameron Smith was pushed late in a difficult situation with the game that rested on his right foot. He didn't get much from a run to the ball, and the kick was low, but the block was hardly his fault. The cougars were unbalanced along the line of defense and Osus blocking schedule was miserably unprepared.

An earlier error with special teams was the reason that Smith had to trot in the first place. Poor kick -off cover led to the start of Kicker Caleb Ojeda had to make a tackle along the sidelines. It was a nice hit from a man who is proud to be an athlete, but that piece is when Ojeda was injured.

The defense line of the OSU has discovered it

In the end it didn't matter, but Osu had his best match of the season in terms of defensive pressure. It came after Houston Quarterback Conner Weigman regularly and brought him down for a season-high three bags. Two went to Jacob Schuster and one for Jojo Johnson.

A quarterback with a double threat with a talent for Breken contains and success on designed runs ended with -1 yards on the ground. While the beavers have refund with his arm during the Cougars furious, 17-point comeback, the fact that his legs were a non-factor is a major progress.

If the Beavers can bottles on Friday for the first 55 minutes of their general defensive performance, there may be a few victories in the cards.

Trey Glasper is a special player

While the real first -year cornerback got the ball over his head during Houstons' comeback, his performance on Friday included an interception and usually lockdown coverage for Cougars recipients. His athletic capacity and instincts are clear.

Glasper is one of the Osus leaders in Snaps who are being played this season and shows exactly why coaches have so much faith in the 18-year-old. He was not even 18 until after the first match of Osus against Cal.

This season outside the season, with unrest that probably comes for the OSU football program, it is essential that the Beavers find a way to keep Glasper in the long term. He could be a crucial piece of their secondary for years to come.

The attack is stagnating and Maalik Murphy Underwhelms

It becomes clear that Osus-offensive struggles are a combination of inconsistent play group and a lack of real buy-in from their quarterback. Murphy is often placed in difficult positions with his team that chases or collapsed the game, but his performance in the moments in between did not meet expectations either.

Murphy has completed 58% of his passes for 1,165 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He constantly throws out his rear foot and endangers the ball, and is usually a non-factor in the Run game. He immediately missed boys several times on simple checks against Houston.

For all beavers that have invested in the Duke Transfer, a reported $ 1.5 million in NIL, his arm talent compared to previous OSU Quarterbacks is not enough to call his arrival in Corvallis a success. If there is something, it is to fail. Murphy was a fight with teammates on the sidelines also at the end of Friday, including Wells Center.

Cornell Hatcher Jr. Perhaps the decline of the future is

With Salahadin Allah set aside and in a walking boot, the Redshirt first -year student from Corona, California, stepped on when the backup went back on Friday for Osu and shone. He hurried for 93 Yards on 17 Carry's, including a touchdown of 18 meters.

Hatcher has speed and explosiveness and foreseen what was mainly missing in Allah as a second violin for Anthony Hankerson: production. It has sometimes also been a struggle for Hankerson, so the arrival of Hatchers was a welcome appearance.

Just like Glasper, the Beavers hope better that they can keep a player like Hatcher out of season around this season. But for the remaining seven games of this season, he deserved his chance to desperate a Backfield in search of a spark. And the attacking line for him is healthier.

Next game: Oregon State (0-5) at Appalachian State (2-2)