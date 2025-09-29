Winners India refuse Asia Cup Cricket Trophy from Pakistan Interior Minister



India defeated Pakistan to defend their Asia Cup title, but refused to accept the trophy from the Pakistani Minister of the Interior Mohsin Naqvi in ​​a bizarre end to a politically charged tournament.

Emotions ran high around the match between nuclear arming neighbors, who took a short military conflict in May that almost escalated in the entire war.

The teams collided three times in the eight-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates, with India all three times.

After India Pakistan had defeated five wickets in Sunday's final in the Dubai International Stadium, Windvelden speculations when the presentation ceremony was delayed for more than an hour and was subsequently demolished just before the winner's trophy had to be distributed.

“I was informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian Cricket team will not collect any prizes tonight,” said Simon Doull, who performed the presentation after the game.

Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that their players had refused to accept the winner of ACC -President Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of Pakistan's most important leaders,” Saikia told news agency Ani.

The BCCI would submit a protest against Naqvi in ​​the next meeting of the Regning International Cricket Council (ICC), Saikia added.

India Players Tilak Varma (player-of-the-match), Abhishek Sharma (player-of-the-tournament) and Kuldeep Yadav (MVP) showed up to accept their individual prices, although they did not recognize that Naqvi and the Pakistan officer were not the only person on stage.

India players refuse to shake hands

Indian players have refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the pitch or after the game in the tournament.

India -captain Suryakumar Yadav referred to the collisions of May and dedicated the victory of his team against Pakistan on 14 September to the armed forces at home.

India President Droupadi Murmu went to X on Sunday to congratulate the Cricket team on winning the Asia Cup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the name given to the Indian series of strikes at locations in Pakistan in his message on the same platform.

“#Operationsindoor on the field games. The outcome is the same – India wins! Congratulations on our cricketers,” Modi wrote.

Since their independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars across the Kashmir region and there have been several other more limited flare-ups.

Even before the May collisions, bilateral cricket was suspended between the teams, which play each other alone in events with multiple teams and at neutral locations.



The controversy of Sunday's price distribution overshadowed the actual competition in which Varma de Nervy was anchored the Nervy pursuit of India with an undefeated 69 in response to Pakistan's 146.

Pakistan was put in the bat and could not take advantage of an 84-run opening position between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) and were bundled for 146 with five deliveries that were still in their innings.

Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs in a spectacular collapse with India's left spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-30) as the main runner.

India dropped to 20-3 in response before Varma combined with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) leads India to victory.

Pakistan players received their number two in the presentation ceremony, which was largely held for empty stands.

“Quite amazing,” India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill summarized their feelings in his interaction with the official broadcasters.

“(Finishing) the entire tournament unbeaten – it is quite surprising to be in this position.”

Pakistani Captain Salman Agha did not hide his disappointment after not beating World T20 champions India in three attempts in one tournament.

“It is now a difficult pill to swallow,” said Agha to blame their batters for the team in the tournament.

“We gave everything in Bowlen. If we could have ended well (with the bat), it would have been a different story.

“We couldn't run the strike well and we lost too many wickets. That was the reason we couldn't score what we wanted.”

The Asia Cup is the flag ship tournament of the ACC.

