Sports
Winners India refuse Asia Cup Cricket Trophy from Pakistan Interior Minister
India defeated Pakistan to defend their Asia Cup title, but refused to accept the trophy from the Pakistani Minister of the Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a bizarre end to a politically charged tournament.
Emotions ran high around the match between nuclear arming neighbors, who took a short military conflict in May that almost escalated in the entire war.
The teams collided three times in the eight-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates, with India all three times.
After India Pakistan had defeated five wickets in Sunday's final in the Dubai International Stadium, Windvelden speculations when the presentation ceremony was delayed for more than an hour and was subsequently demolished just before the winner's trophy had to be distributed.
“I was informed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the Indian Cricket team will not collect any prizes tonight,” said Simon Doull, who performed the presentation after the game.
Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that their players had refused to accept the winner of ACC -President Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
“We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of Pakistan's most important leaders,” Saikia told news agency Ani.
The BCCI would submit a protest against Naqvi in the next meeting of the Regning International Cricket Council (ICC), Saikia added.
India Players Tilak Varma (player-of-the-match), Abhishek Sharma (player-of-the-tournament) and Kuldeep Yadav (MVP) showed up to accept their individual prices, although they did not recognize that Naqvi and the Pakistan officer were not the only person on stage.
India players refuse to shake hands
Indian players have refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts at the pitch or after the game in the tournament.
India -captain Suryakumar Yadav referred to the collisions of May and dedicated the victory of his team against Pakistan on 14 September to the armed forces at home.
India President Droupadi Murmu went to X on Sunday to congratulate the Cricket team on winning the Asia Cup.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the name given to the Indian series of strikes at locations in Pakistan in his message on the same platform.
“#Operationsindoor on the field games. The outcome is the same – India wins! Congratulations on our cricketers,” Modi wrote.
Since their independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars across the Kashmir region and there have been several other more limited flare-ups.
Even before the May collisions, bilateral cricket was suspended between the teams, which play each other alone in events with multiple teams and at neutral locations.
The controversy of Sunday's price distribution overshadowed the actual competition in which Varma de Nervy was anchored the Nervy pursuit of India with an undefeated 69 in response to Pakistan's 146.
Pakistan was put in the bat and could not take advantage of an 84-run opening position between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) and were bundled for 146 with five deliveries that were still in their innings.
Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for 33 runs in a spectacular collapse with India's left spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-30) as the main runner.
India dropped to 20-3 in response before Varma combined with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) leads India to victory.
Pakistan players received their number two in the presentation ceremony, which was largely held for empty stands.
“Quite amazing,” India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill summarized their feelings in his interaction with the official broadcasters.
“(Finishing) the entire tournament unbeaten – it is quite surprising to be in this position.”
Pakistani Captain Salman Agha did not hide his disappointment after not beating World T20 champions India in three attempts in one tournament.
“It is now a difficult pill to swallow,” said Agha to blame their batters for the team in the tournament.
“We gave everything in Bowlen. If we could have ended well (with the bat), it would have been a different story.
“We couldn't run the strike well and we lost too many wickets. That was the reason we couldn't score what we wanted.”
The Asia Cup is the flag ship tournament of the ACC.
– Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/574456/winners-india-refuse-asia-cup-cricket-trophy-from-pakistan-interior-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities