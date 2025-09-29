Bowler without hands uses metal cradle to play

Claire CarterBBC News, west of England And Kirsten RobertsonBBC News, west of England

BBC Richard Coates lost his hands in an accident when he was 22 years old

A bowler who has played all over the world has thought about his inspiring sports trip – which was made possible through his own invention. Richard Coates, 80, from Minchinhampton in Gloucestershire, lost both hands in a factory accident when he was 22 years old and got hooks. He then built a special metal adapter in the form of a cradle, allowing him to play bowls locally and at international para-level. MR Coates, who bowt for the Bowling Club of Nailsworth Mills, said: “I needed a challenge, something to do instead of sitting on my back and feeling sorry for myself. When I started bowling, I thought,” You can do this. “

He added that people are often “really curious” when they see his arms and hands, but that when they come and ask about it, he “always explains how it all works”. “Many people have to look at me and think,” How does he do that? “He said. “And some are afraid of me, Captain Hook I am. Captain two hooks really. “But as soon as people feel comfortable with me, they realize that I am no different.”

MR Coates uses a special metal adapter that he made to play bowls

The accident in which Mr Coates lost his hands happened during a trip to Canada, on his very first week during a factory job. He said: “The machine went wrong that I used and it cut off both hands. “I remember going to the hospital and thought:” What am I going to do? If I don't have hands, I can't do anything. “ “As the weeks passed, I tried to get my head around it.” After he returned to Minchinhampton, Mr. Coates got a job as a welder and found her ways to adjust his life to his disability. A friend suggested that he played Skittles and the couple built an adapter that could attach MR Coates to his hooks. Then he realized that he could use the same invention for bowls. “Even with my handicap I knew that I could compete like everyone else. And I kept practicing,” he said.