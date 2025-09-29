



India will chase history on the ICC Ladies ODI Cricket World Cup 2025It runs from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. HarmanPrreet Kaur will lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana as a vice-captain, as the Indian ladies cricket team Is his campaign against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on the opening day. All matches of the Cricket World Cup 2025 For Women will be available to watch via live streaming and live broadcast in India. The World Cup of 2025 Ladies is the 13th edition of the 50-over cricket Tournament and has eight teams. In the build-up, India, finalists in 2005 and 2017, defeated England 2-1 in a bilateral series before she lost with the same margin against Australia. Warm-up results were also mixed-one defeat for England followed by a moral strengthening of New Zealand. All eight teams play each other once in a Round-Robin format, with the India vs Pakistan cricket Match Set will take place on October 5. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will continue to the semi-final, with the table toppers who take the fourth placed side, while the second and third ranked teams will collide in the other Last-Vier collision. If Pakistan reaches the semi -final, their match will be held in Colombo on 29 October. Guwahati will organize the first semifinal if Pakistan will not reach the semi -final. Reigning Champions Australia is the most successful team in the history of the Womens World Cup with seven titles. England has won it five times and once new -Zeeland. Where to look at Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Living in India Live streaming from the World Cup World Cup for Women will be available at the Jiohotstar app and website in India. Live broadcast of the ICC Ladies ODI World Cup can be seen on the Star Sports Networks TV channels in India. Cricket World Cup 2025 India for Women Everything in Indian Standard Time (Ist) September 30, Tuesday : India vs Sri Lanka – 15:00

October 5, Sunday : India vs Pakistan – 3:00 pm

October 9, Thursday : India vs Zuid -Africa – 3:00 pm

October 12, Sunday : India vs Australia – 3 p.m.

October 19, Sunday : India vs England – 3 p.m.

October 23, Thursday : India versus New – Zeeland – 3:00 pm

October 26, Sunday : India vs Bangladesh – 15:00

October 29, Wednesday : Semi -Final 1 (subject to qualification) – 3:00 pm

October 30, Thursday : Semi -Final 2 (subject to qualification) – 3:00 pm

: Semi -Final 2 (subject to qualification) – 3:00 pm November 2, Sunday: Final (subject to qualification) – 3:00 pm Ladies ODI World Cup 2025: India Cricket Squad India Cricket Team: Harmantete Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepi Sharma, Shenh Rana, Sree Charani, Radhaj, Nobava, Amanjj, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaud, Kranti Gaudhati Reddy. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema RAAWAT, PRIYA MISHRA, Minister Mani, Sayali Satghare

