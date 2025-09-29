College football in the ranking list Five open head coaching jobs, from Arkansas to Stanford

This could be the most active coaching carousel -College -football has seen in many years. Before the end of September, five Power 4 programs were looking for new head coaches for 2026.

The recruitment cycle of 2024-25 was historically slow at the level of Power 4, with only five P4 jobs that change ownership while schools were waiting to see the impact of the budgeting of more than $ 20 million for athletes in the house v. NCAA settlement. (A sixth job was opened in March when Stanford Troy Taylor fired after investigating complaints from Athletic Department -employees about hostile behavior was made public in an ESPN report.) With that income that is now set, the focus will go back to coaching changes.

Here is our ranking of university footballs open head coaching jobs. The ranking leans heavily on the opportunities for a coach to succeed there. That can mean that more stock has placed a program benefit than its recent success, but it is not just a coaching wage or quality of life. Coaches want to take jobs where they believe they can win, and this is how most coaches would view these jobs. This list is updated during the fall as the tasks open and close.

1. Arkansa

Record in the past five years: 29-27

AthleticsS estimated appreciation: $ 646 million (23rd under Power 4 programs)

Job figure: B

It is one of the most difficult jobs in the SEC, without much talent in high school and far away from large cities and recruitment areas, and Arkansas has underpaid coaches and players in relation to the competition. The Razorbacks 2021 Peak under Sam Pittman was their only top 25 -finish since 2011; Since then there have been more lost seasons than Bowl performances. Arkansas has not won a conference championship since 1989 and has not been playing in the SEC Championship Game since 2006.

But it is still a sec task, which will give it an advantage over many other open jobs in the eyes of coaching candidates, and it is the only Power 4 program in the state. Everyone is behind the razorbacks. Adding the difficulty is the money invested in basketball and baseball from men. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek recently admitted that Arkansas is competing for national championships in those sports, but not for football. The floor here is lower than that of jobs further on this list, but the ceiling can be higher. The school needs a coach who can convince boosters to compete for better football players, while more importantly maximizes the talent on the Roster.

2. UCLA

Five -year record: 30-24

AthleticsS estimated program -rating: $ 343 million (T-43RD under Power 4 programs)

Job figure: B

The idea of ​​UCLA seemed better than the reality of UCLA for a long time. De Bruins have not won a conference championship since 1998 and have not posted a 10-win season in more than a decade. Fan -APathy appears in the presence figures in the Rose Bowl, and the financial problems of the athletic departments have accumulated that the Bruins have operated on a cumulative deficit in the last five years.

But it is a big ten -track in South California. That is why it is opened at the top of this list. The future is safe, and the upward recruitment is clear, therefore the reason why UCLA is expected to draw the best pool of candidates under the early open jobs. That does not mean that all Big ten jobs are better than all ACC or Big 12 jobs. But it means that the ceiling of Bruins and the floor must be higher, and the path to success is easy to imagine.

The school needs a coach who is able to set up a better recruitment operation in California and to tension fans and donors to spend on success. The expectation must be annual Bowl games with periodic seasons of 10-win.

3. Official State

Five -year record: 33-24

Estimated appreciation: $ 373 million (39th under P4)

Job figure: B

The bottom was so fast under Mike Gundy, but the Cowboys played for the Big 12 Championship in 2021 and 2023, including a Fiesta Bowl win in 2021. They had made 18 consecutive Bowl matches until last season. The downside is that the program had a sub -.500 record before the native son Gundy took over.

The program has a pipeline to Texas for Talent and is in a profitable Big 12 conference. This should be a top-third job in that competition, which means a fairly clear path to the play-off of the University Football. However, the financial investments of cowboys must increase and the leadership of the schools spent part of this year on somewhat shaky land this year.

Oklahoma State needs a coach who can take advantage of the proximity of Texas and meets the expectations of regular competing for a BIG 12 championship.

4. Virginia Tech

Five -year record: 23-31

Estimated appreciation: $ 455 million (31st under P4)

Job figure: B

Under Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech played for a National Championship to control the 1999 season and won at least 10 games 13 times from 1995 to 2011. But those days have long since disappeared, and it is not clear whether they can come back. Dominating recruitment in the Hampton Roads region and consistently finding diamonds in the rough, as Beamer did, is a lot harder in today's game.

The program has long been under -financed and understaffed compared to the rest of the ACC. Athletic director Whit Babcock has proposed a considerable budget increase, although it is not clear where all the money would come from. The location is also not ideal for recruiting.

The school needs a coach who can develop talent better and should be the expectation to compete to reach the ACC championship game, in which the hokies have not been played since 2016.

5. Stanford

Five -year record: 14-39

Estimated appreciation: $ 202 million (60th under P4)

Job figure: C+

The Cardinal won at least 10 games five times from 2010 to 2016, but that was a different era of University Football. They have won no more than four games since 2018 and the NIL/Portal era has limited the programs on the spot. General manager Andrew Luck is responsible for running the football program and HES All-in. Happiness loves the school, but he has never done this before. Will he have the next coach performed the program the way that coach wants?

Stanford is now also an ACC member and receives less money in conference payments after the collapse of PAC-12S. There is currently no identity around this program.

The school needs a coach who can do more with less, so that the development is maximized. The expectation should be to reach bowl games regularly.

(Photo: Stan Szeto / Imagn Images)