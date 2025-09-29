India-Pakistan Tensions run in trophy presentation after cricket resentment match

Dubai, United Arab Emirates who simmer the political tensions between India and Pakistan, are intensified on the cricket field with the India team that refuses to accept the Asia Cup trophy from a senior Pakistan officer, who have already rejected hand presses with their arch -friendly matches.

Tilak Varmas Nerveless Half-Century helped India to beat the Arch-Bransen Pakistan in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday and claims his ninth Asia cup.

But it was during the presentation ceremony after the competition where tensions reached a boiling point.

The ceremony was delayed for the first time for unclear reasons for more than an hour and a half. The Pakistani team, led by Captain Salman Agha, arrived late for the ceremony. However, there was a further delay when the Indian team refused to accept the trophy of Chief Mohsin Naqvi of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistanian Interior Minister.

Indias Twenty20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav claimed that his team was denied the chance to lift the 2025 Asia Cup trophy.

This is one thing I have never seen since I started playing cricket, following cricket a champion team is denied a trophy that is too hard, Yadav said reporters after the game. I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything anymore.

If you tell me about trophies, mine are in the dressing room, all 14 boys with me, the support staff that are the real trophies during this trip in the Asia Cup.

A statement on the ACC website had stated on Saturday that Naqvi would present the trophy to the Asia Cup winners. However, it is, however, that the Indian team did not want to receive the trophy from him in line with their refusal to shake the Pakistan team in one of the three games in one of the three games that the two games played during the tournament.

Although the Indian team had refused to accept Naqvi's trophy, he reportedly refused to resign from the presentation ceremony. Before the ceremony started, an official also removed the Asia Cup trophy from the presentation stage. No explanation was given of the ACC for this promotion.

Ladies and gentlemen, I was informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not collect any prices tonight. So that concludes the presentation after the match, Simon Doull, former New Zealand cricket player and broadcaster.

This was after Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma had collected their individual Awards player of the game and tournament respectively. India Pols Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also collected a prize for his bowling performances through the tournament.

All three received their prices from sponsor representatives and did not recognize or shake Naqvi on the presentation phase.

The Pakistan team received his second place from Aminul Islam, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board and the check from Naqvi.

In the end, the Indian team celebrated without the trophy or its individual winners medals.

An officer removed the winners Trophy from the presentation area after India won the Cricket final of Asia Cup against Pakistan. Altaf Qadri / AP

We have decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the most important leaders of Pakistan, Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, told Indian News Outlet Ani.

But that does not mean that the Lord takes the trophy with him, together with the medals. So it is very unfortunate and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as quickly as possible.

The Asia Cup marked a resumption of cricket tires between India and Pakistan, only a few months after the neighboring countries were involved in May a tense border situation that disturbed the IPL and the Pakistan Super League.

Indias Cricketers refused to shake hands with Pakistan after their first and second games on the Asia Cup. Pakistan even threatened to stop the tournament over the controversy of the handshake, which eventually came to nothing.

There were also no handshakes after Sunday final, or earlier at the Muntworp.

Agha, the Pakistan skipper, said what the Indian team did during the tournament with Pakistan a bad message sent to the youth of both countries.

If a child looks in India or Pakistan, did not send them a good message, he said. People consider us role models, but if they behaved that way, they didn't inspire. What happened should not have happened, but you should ask the people (India) for this instead of me.