



Athens The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday and lost 24-21 to Alabama at home. The defeat sent Georgia down in the AP -Poll top 25 ranking list for week 6, with the bulldogs that came in at number 12. Alabama is now number 10 after the victory. Georgia was number 10 in this week Coaches Poll top 25 rankings. Ole Miss is now the highest SEC team, after the rebels have defeated LSU on Saturday. Ole Miss visits Georgia on October 19 in a game that will be crucial for the opportunities of Georgias. The Bulldogs still have competitions against no. 4, 9 and 17-ranked teams in this week's AP survey. After the defeat against Alabama, Georgia coach Kirby Smart emphasized the importance of getting better. Georgia still has a lot to play Because and last year, the Bulldogs conquered a loss of September for Alabama to make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC. This is the new era of what would see, said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. There are such games everywhere on the University Football, and they will continue to be, and do you know what? They have to play a good team next week, we have to play a good team next week. It is exactly what it is. I realize that it is a big game, I realize that everyone wants to make a lot about it, but for us it happened to us last year, right? We have to worry about the next one, because you can't let this game be beaten twice. The loss goes smart to 1-7 against Alabama. When Smart was specifically asked about his shortcomings against the Crimson Tide, he made sure he points out that he was more focused on this team improving that. “I'm going to be happy, and just go Lucy when our team comes back and plays well,” said Smart. That's what I'm worried about. But that, it's just, we have to get better. Georgia will return to action against the Kentucky Wildcats next week, with the game set for an afternoon et ABC. You can see the full AP -Poll top 25 rankings for week 6 below. AP Poll top 25 rankings for week 6 Ohio State Oregon Miami Ole Miss Oklahola Texas A&M Penn State Indiana Texas Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Iowa State Tennessee Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Florida State Missouri Michigan Our Lady Illinois Byu Virginia Arizona State

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/ap-top-25-georgia-football-falls-out-top-10-after-another-loss-alabama/JPSA3XLPENA4BINAOE23DVJCXY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

