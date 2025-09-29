Sports
Chris Woakes withdraws from international cricket to an end of the 15-year career in England | England Cricket Team
Chris Woakes has announced his retirement of international cricket, which delivered an almost 15-year-old English career in an almost 15-year-old who delivered two world cup wins and an abundance of memories in the test arena.
The 36-year-old had watched a place on this Winters Ashes tour as the Senior Pro under England Fast Bowlers, only for the disrupted shoulder suffering during the fifth test against India this summer to exclude him.
With his central contract that is not renewed by England this month, Team Director Rob Key expects a new cycle for the test side to start the following summer, Woakes has chosen to insist on a recall in 2026 and will look at his match days on the Domestic Circuit instead.
The moment came and I decided that the time for me is to retire from the international cricket, Woakes said in a statement on Monday.
Playing for England was something I aimed for since I was a child who dreamed in the back garden, and I feel incredibly happy that I have made those dreams happen.
Representative of England, wearing the three lions and sharing the field with teammates in the past 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things that look back with the greatest pride.
The most niceste man in cricket teammates knew him on a large scale, while the Wizard Woakes withdraws with 192 wickets from 62 tests, a place on all three the Honors boards (century, five wickets in an innings, 10 Wickets in a Match, Plusthe-Miller-Medaailer-Medaailer-Medaailer-Medaailer-Medaarde In the white ball formats.
A mainstay from the English side who won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 under Ein Morgan attack leader and player of the game in the semi-final victory over Australia Woakes was one of the five players in the XI who then secured his twenty20 equivalent at the end of 2022.
Success in Testcricket mainly came home, where he affected 148 Wickets on 23.47 a lower average than Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad, despite their monopoly of the new ball. A strike rate of 47 on English soil is only improved by Fred Trueman and Bob Willis among earlier greats.
All this culminated in a player of the series performance during the Ashes of 2023, Woakes comes in 2-0 and claims 19 Wickets to secure a draw. He was also an average of 25 with the bat in test cricket, with seven half centures and a career-best 137 not against India in 2018.
Woakes continued: My [one-day international] Debut in 2011 in Australia seems yesterday, but time flies when you have fun.
Picking up two world cups and being part of a number of great Ashes series is something that I had never thought it was possible, and those memories and parties with my teammates will stay with me forever.
For my family, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your not -aligning love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.
For the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and faith. For my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes both with England in Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country, your guidance and friendship meant the world.
A man from one club to date, Woakes is in negotiations with Warwickshire about a new provincial contract. After he had chosen an operation on his shoulder, he gave him a slim chance to make the ashes tour that he could still appear in franchise T20 cricket this winter.
