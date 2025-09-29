Updated coaches -survey, AP Top 25 in SEC





Diego Pavia on Junior College Championship vs Vanderbilt football season Diego Pavia won a Junior College Football National Championship early in his university career. He compares that team with his current Vanderbilt football team. Week 5 of the Football season college contained several ranked sec -matchups, and they all took the hype. No. 11 Ole Miss Possibly had the biggest victory of the day and defeated No. 4 LSU 24-19 in Oxford, Mississippi, behind a 300-Yard-passing version of Trinidad Chambliss. The defense of the rebels limited Garrett Nussmeier to 197 passing yards. Required reading: This is the monster that the SEC has made, and we have just started Meanwhile, no. 16 Alabama kept no. 3 Georgia with a 24-21 victory In Athens, Georgia. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led Wire-to-Wire to beat the bulldogs for the second consecutive season, despite the fact that they had zero second half points. Elsewhere, no. 9 Texas A&M has taken a late upset push from Auburn to earn one 16-10 victory At College Station, Texas, while No. 15 Tennessee needed an overtime to keep an upset bid from the state of Mississippi. No. 19 Missouri rode a 42-6 victory over Umass, while Diego Pavia had a six-touchdown version against Utah State in a 55-35 Commodores“Victory. Arkansas lost 56-13 of No. 21 Notre Dame. No. 7 Texas and no. 10 Oklahoma had their daily legs this week and earned a much needed peace for both programs. This is a look at how Week 5 college football matches SEC teams influenced in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 of week 6 US LBM coaches: Football College Rankings after week 5 SEC teams boldly printed. The first place vote in brackets. Ohio State (58) Oregon (6) Miami (1) Ole Miss Texas A&M Penn State Texas Oklahola Indiana Georgia Alabama Iowa State LSU Texas Tech Tennessee Georgia Tech Vanderbilt Missouri Florida State Michigan Our Lady Illinois Byu Arizona State Utah Others receive voices: Memphis 88; Louisville 83; Virginia 63; South -Florida 29; USC 17; Maryland 17; Auburn 12; UNLV 11; Marine 9; Mississippi State 9; Tulane 8; Washington 7; North -Texas 7; TCU 6; Nebraska 4; Duke 4; Iowa 3; Houston 1. AP Top 25 Ohio State (46) Oregon (16) Miami (4) Ole Miss Oklahola Texas A&M Penn State Indiana Texas Alabama Texas Tech Georgia LSU Iowa State Tennessee Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Florida State Missouri Michigan Our Lady Illinois Byu Virginia Arizona State Others receive voices: South Florida 53; Utah 52; Mississippi State 46; Memphis 38; Louisville 36; USC 22; Maryland 7; North -Texas 7; TCU 6; UNLV 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/SEC/2025/09/28/college-rankings-football-top-25-ap-coaches-poll-sec-week-5/86337347007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos