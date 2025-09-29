



Milwaukee, wis. A team of four James Madison Herentennis players faced the high-level competition at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic (25-27 September) and came away with seven total victories in the Nicolet Tennis Center. A team of four James Madison Herentennis players faced the high-level competition at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic (25-27 September) and came away with seven total victories in the Nicolet Tennis Center. The competing dukes were Zach Fleishman ” Ryan Morgan ” Aurelier Honet And Your wunderlich . Schmitt sustained JMU with a 2-2 singles record while also collaborating with Morgan for one double extraction. He reached the main draw of 16 before he finally fell into a super tie -graker with a place in the quarterfinals on the line. Fleishman also handed in a 2-2 singles brand sign while picking up a double triumph with Wunderlich. Wunderlich closed the victory book, while he claimed a consolation match on the last day. “The boys had a good tournament. We had to play tennis at a higher level against larger schools, and all our boys competed well,” assistant coach Vidit Vaghela said. “Win and close matches against boys from Indiana, Purdue, Oregon and others simply show that we are going in the right direction. Learning from those competitions we will return to work on Monday to get better.” JMU is back in action on 3-5 October while the entire team to Richmond, Va., For the annual River City Tennis Open, organized by the University of Richmond. Thursday, September 25

Double Karan Raghavenendra/Deacon Thomas (IND) def. Ryan Morgan / Aurelier Honet (JMU), 6-4

Matthew Fullerton/Tomas Zlatohlavek (WIS) def. Zach Fleishman / Your wunderlich (JMU), 6-4

Ryan Morgan / Aurelier Honet (Jmu) did. Kim/Tomy Kim (Marine), 6-4 Singles Tomas Zlatohlavek (WIS) Def. Zach Fleishman (JMU), 7-6 (6), 6-1 Friday 26 September

Double

Zach Fleishman / Your wunderlich (JMU) Def. Aidan Atwood/Braeden Gelletich (IND), 7-6 (5)

Aniketh Ayinala/Charlie Spencer (Navy) def. Ryan Morgan / Aurelier Honet (JMU), 7-5 Singles

Aurelier Honet (JMU) Def. Andy Hadzziabdic (Dep), 6-0, 6-2

Collin Bidhn (Wis) deaf. Your wunderlich (JMU), 6-4, 6-3

Pierre Mouesca (ore) def. Ryan Morgan (JMU), 6-2, 6-3

Juan David Velasquez (PUR) def. Aurelier Honet (JMU), 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (9)

Zach Fleishman (JMU) Def. Youssef Mokhles (UIC), 6-3, 6-4

Zach Fleishman (JMU) Def. Sven Moser (Dep), 6-3, 6-7 (3), 1-0 (3)

Mihailo Savic (UIC) def. Your wunderlich (JMU), 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (7) Saturday 27 September

Double Semer's Wheel (Semler William (honorary) def. Zach Fleishman / Your wunderlich (JMU), 6-2 Singles

Your wunderlich (JMU) Def. Andy Hadzzziabdic (Depaul), 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (6)

Deacon Thomas (IND) Def. Ryan Morgan (JMU), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (3)

Blake Roegner (Marquette) def. Zach Fleishman (JMU), 6-3, 6-2

Matthew Fullerton (Wisco) def. Aurelier Honet (JMU), 7-5, 6-3

Karan Raghavenendra (IND) def. Ryan Morgan (JMU), 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Aurelier Honet (JMU) Def. William Semler (Oerts), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (7)

