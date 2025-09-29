Ey Zhao on table tennis, who want to exist more well, and her debut novel Underspin – Debutiful

In her debut novel, Bearingwriter Ey Zhao Brings readers in the table tennis world. In it we follow a young prodigy who, from the age of eight to twenty -five, conquered the sport. Until he left the sport and got dead. Zhao carefully makes a coming of age that questions the pressure of ambition, the complexity of intimacy and the captivating costs of quantity.

Prior to writing her debut, the work of Zhao I appearedThe Georgia Review, Electric Lit,AndChicago Review of Books And she has recognized the Georgia review Prize Prize, the Le Baron Russell Briggs Prize and various Hopwood Awards.

We caught up with the writer via e -mail for more information about Bearing.

Table tennis or ping -pong? Does it matter?

During copy editing I learned that an English company Ping-Pong, which has since been taken by an American company. That is partly why we formally call the sports table tennis. But in Chinese it is the onomatopoetical ping-pong, which I grew up. Seeing how the Chinese dominate the sport, say that ping-pong makes equally legitimate. So it doesn't matter for me. However, if you address an Olympian, however, demand you in the direction of table tennis.

Now that I have removed that, is this a table tennis novel or a novel with table tennis in it? What was the origin of wanting to write this story?

It is a novel that takes place in the tennis world of the table. I knew I wanted to write a novel about a community, such as Jennifer Egans A visit from the goon team Or Alice Munros The beggar girl. The table tennis world was a natural environment because I grew up in it. I played training for the age of nine to 16 and sometimes spent twelve hours a week training, six hours a day during the summers, although funny, that is not even much for the children who were that Real Good. I was raised by a cast of coaches, peers and seniors in the REC center, all of which appear Bearing. And I have learned a lot of my values ​​for better or worse in that world. But yes, it is a book about the universal stories about striving, desire and growing up, in this specific setting I hope that readers like to learn.

I am always fascinated by the editing process of novels. Which parts of Bearing Were it difficult to get right?

The structure, in particular the timeline and / or Ryan's perspective, must be included. I wrote twice as much material as it came to the book. When I asked agents, it bounced around the time of chapter to chapter, converging in the year 2015. I rewritten a rewrite before submitting and made the body of the book chronologically, such as Julia Phillipsss Disappear. I had all these side characters that I loved and cut. I had four or five concepts of Ryans' point of view and never got it right. Then, during my MFA, Rebecca Makkai gave a lecture in which she said that the most difficult aspect of a novel is the real subject. That freed me. I realized that the book was partly about Ryan's unknowability and I should leave it empty.

What did you learn about yourself as a writer during the writing process of your debut novel?

I like to write about falling in love, even though I find it humiliating IRL.

You recently have one article for Survivor About a Grand Smash tournament in Las Vegas. How did this come about?

ID followed Giri Nathans tennis in Survivor And love the blogs ethics. When it was time to place table tennis pieces, I knew I wanted to pitch them. The Grand Smash timing was perfect. It was a unique opportunity to see the biggest players in the world; I have watched the best matches of my life and made amazing connections. I am so lucky that my editor, Tom Ley, has accepted the field. Survivor It is best to do it now: the writers have the magazine, they pay a livable wage, they paid me a generous fee and covered all my expenses as a freelancer. It felt a dream of fever and later I had the privilege of launching Yu & Me with Giri. Everyone read their work!

In addition to all writing you do, you also offer editing services and you are an editor at Joyland. I recently thought a lot about literary citizenship. I think this is a fairly open question about why writers accept more writing outside their own projects. Why do you edit others?

Reader first, writer second. I just want to write more well that there is. So it is actually more gratifying to be an editor than a writer, usually. As an editor you are amazed and unambiguously supportive, even if a project is not perfect or polished. And you can strengthen the confidence that it is so lacking in the Writerly soul. (Or maybe I'm just.)