Indias refusing to collect trophy of the Pakistani head of the Asian cricket Council Sparks Row

India closed their undefeated Asia Cup campaign by beating arch -rivals Pakistan in Sunday's final, but refused to collect the trophy in a bizarre ending to a politically charged cricket tournament.

The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said his team was denied the chance to hoist the trophy when it was removed from the presentation ceremony after their refusal to accept Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of the Interior of Pakistan and chairman of the Asian Cricket Council.

Pakistani captain Salman Agha said that India Cricket had not respected.

India defeated Pakistan with five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. The competition was held in the midst of elevated tensions between the two countries after a short military conflict in May, causing dozens of people to dead.

The teams met three times at the tournament and the Indian players refused to shake the hands of their opponents everywhere.

The final ended in bizarre circumstances, in which India celebrated their victory by hoisting an imaginary trophy.

The presentation ceremony was first delayed, which gave rise to speculation about the reason, and then demolished just before the winner's trophy was about to be transferred.

Open the image in gallery The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, anyway, pretends to hold the trophy while his team is celebrating their Asia Cup victory (( AFP via Getty images ))

I have been informed by the Asian cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not collect their prices, announced Simon D down, who performed the presentation, announced.

Indian Cricket Board Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that their players refused to receive Naqvi's trophy.

We have decided not to take the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of Pakistan's most important leaders, “Saikia told Ani news agency.

Naqvi is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

So we decided not to take it from him. But that does not mean that the Lord takes the trophy with him together with the medals. So it is very unfortunate and we hope that the trophy and the medals will be returned to India as quickly as possible. There is an ICC conference in November in Dubai. In the next conference we will launch a very serious and very strong protest against the ACC chairman's act. “

I think this is one thing I have never seen since I started playing cricket and started to follow Cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy, which also a hard -earned, “Yadav later told reporters.” I feel we have earned it. I can't say anything anymore, I really summarized it. My trophies are in the dressing room, all 14 boys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies during this trip in the Asia Cup. “

Some local news stores reported that the organizers left the ceremony with the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team refused to take it.

Tempers were frayed and emotions ran high when the two teams first met each other in the tournament on September 14 and again a few days later.

Yadav referred to the military conflict in May and dedicated his teams victory against Pakistan in the 14 September game to the armed forces at home.

After the final, Yadav said that the only thing that mattered was that India was again champion.

“The victory is important. If you saw after the game, 'India' was written on the big screen. 'Asia Cup 2025 champions' What is better than this? You play for that,” he said.

Open the image in gallery Team India celebrates after winning the cricket final of Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emiraten, Sunday (( AP ))

Agha, Pakistan's captain, said that India had not respected Cricket. “What India did in this tournament is disappointing,” he said.

They do not respect us by not shaking hands, they are not respecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. We started posing the trophy ourselves because we wanted to meet our obligations. We stood there and took our medals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that they would donate the competition costs of the team to the citizens who were killed during the conflict with India.

This was after Yadav announced that he would donate his competition costs to the victims on the Indian side.

For several years, India and Pakistan have been playing each other only at neutral locations during international tournaments, a result of the long -term hostility between the two countries.

Earlier this year, that hostility flared up again when both parties claimed the victory after four days of fighting, leaving more than 70 people dead in rocket attacks, drone attacks and military fire.

India described its air strikes on Pakistan, which launched the conflict, as an operation Sindoor, the Hindi word for Vermilion traditionally supported by married Hindu women.

The strikes came after New Delhi Pakistan accused of involvement in an attack of April 22 in the Restive Himalayas territory of Kashmir, which caused almost two dozen people to death, mostly Hindu tourists. Islamabad denied the claim and demanded an independent investigation.

Playing operations indoor on the field, “said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X after Sunday's victory.” The outcome is the same India victories! Congratulations on our cricketers. “

Naqvi responded immediately. “If war was your degree of pride, history records all your humiliating defeats in the hands of Pakistan,” he said.

“The dragging from war to sport only exposes despair and shame the spirit of the game,” he said.

Social media saw mixed reactions while the South Asian political rivalry overshadowed the game.

One X user told Modi that every Indian was happy with the victory, but it is extreme deaf of you, the prime minister, to call a cricket competition operation Sindoor.

Historian Ramacandra Guha told Wire Those modes had reduced its office and our country by his post on Asia Cup.

The opposition conference also criticized modes for his X post. Sometimes I doubt that PM Modi has some knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy, said party spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil Patil in Maharashtra. If we played, we should have played with Sportsman Spirit. If Operation Sindoor is going on, we should not have played.

Former Pakistani cricket player Kamran Akmal said that his cricket board of the country should immediately announce that they would never play against India.

Pakistan Board should immediately say that we should never play against India. Let's see what Action ICC takes. What else do you need after this? Akmal told the Media -Outlet Ary News.

But the BCCI person leads the ICC, how will he take action? He added, referring to the international cricket Council chef Jay Shah, the son of the Indian Minister of the Interior Amit Shah.

The other boards must come together, say that we cannot see this in cricket. Sport is not played at someone's home. If others don't play, there will be no money.