Sports
Ranking of 136 University Football Teams after week 5: Oregon goes to the top 2, LSU continues to slide
Do you want to share your predictions, analysis or thoughts on Saturday Miami-Florida State game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].
It is a credit to Oregon that was the majority of Ducks Double-Overtime victory in Penn State on the Nittany Lions to lose, instead of Oregon for actually winning.
Oregon has long been considered one of the best programs in the country, even without the elusive national championship. And now, under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have won 23 consecutive regular season races. This includes a victory against Ohio State last year and in Penn State this year, which moved to number 2 in the edition of this week of Athletics136.
The ducks had slipped a bit in this ranking in recent weeks, simply because they had not played a remarkable opponent. Now they have one of the best victories of the season.
Despite all the attention on experienced Quarterbacks such as Gift Klubnik, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier who entered the season, we overlooked that Oregon had a former five-star recruitment and PAC-12 Starter on the bench last season. Dante Moore looked ready and comfortable and was the better Quarterback on Saturday evening, dueling with Drew Allar in one of the most difficult environments in sport.
The blowout loss of Rose Bowl for Ohio State put a damper on something else an incredible, impressive season for the ducks was a year ago. This is a program that is determined by the results of the late season, the sign of a top team. But while we close the first month of the season, Oregon is more than well positioned for a second consecutive Big Tenitelrun. And maybe much more.
Ole Miss climbs to No. 5 after beating LSU 24-19. It is very close between Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M at that location. Indiana jumps up after a 20-15 victory in Iowa, and the last few weeks Blowout from Illinois looks better after Illinois defeated USC.
Florida State slides a bit after the loss to Virginia because the victory against Alabama looks better after the tide has won in Georgia. I did not want to punish the seminoles too much for a loss of overtime, with such an impressive victory over the CV.
A shakeup here. Penn State drops only three places for the loss of overtime against Oregon because the game was so close. Texas and Penn State have similar CVs, which are exclusively dependent on a loss of one possession as a top team, and a closely loss of a good team does not have to be much negative on the CV. Texas only falls on an inactive week because of the victories through the three teams that jumped the Longhorns. Georgia remains both because of the Bulldog's earlier victory at Tennessee.
Iowa State, Missouri and Vanderbilt glide up after Blowout victories, but they still have to play an opponent of top class. The good news is that Vandy and Mizzou will get Alabama for the next two weeks. LSU drops with the loss and continues a slide after the short move to no. 1 in week 2, because the CV does not miss much remarkable. The victory of the Tigers' Week 1 against Clemson May claim this Seasons Award for the biggest overreaction. Georgia Tech Falls after a missed offsid call and overtime needs to beat Wake Forest.
Illinois goes back to the top 25 after beating USC at De Zoomer, Virginia arrives after the victory against Florida State, and Louisville also comes in this group after the comeback victory in Pitt to go to 4-0.
The state of Mississippi remains number 27 after a loss of overtime against Tennessee, helped by the States of Arizona win against TCU. Cincinnati jumps up for his victory in Kansas, and Nebraska rises while he is inactive because the victory of the week 1 in the Bearcats now looks better. Cals Winning at Boston College sees the Golden Bears back to No. 46, while Syracuses loss for Duke without Steve Angeli falls the orange.
Byu stays outside my top 25 simply because of the schedule. The cougars did not play a team in my top 50 and only played one in the Top 70, so they keep floating around where they started in the preseason. But the future schedule includes several major opponents. There is enough time to go up, don't worry.
Northern Texas is a maximum of no. 57 After beating South Alabama for his first 5-0 starts since 1959. NC State drops after losing a Tech team from Virginia with an interim head coach. Arkansas falls for the outburst loss against Notre Dame who forced his coaching change on Sunday, but not further because of close calls against Ole Miss and Memphis.
New Mexico rises after handling the state of New Mexico before the Lobos First 3-1 starts since 2007. Hawaii pushes this group after he has hit Air Force on the road.
Kansas State receives a maximum of no. 77 for beating UCF. Army falls under K-State despite the head-to-head results because the Black Knights are now 1-3 after a loss of East Carolina. Keep an eye on Louisiana Tech in the USA Race Conference; The bulldogs are a maximum of 4-1.
Washington States win against Colorado State moves the cougars just before the state of San Diego after the Aztecs defeated Northern illinois in a 6-3 Barnburner. Central Michigan has won three in a row to reach no. 100.
After blowing a 14-point lead to Houston, Oregon State falls in the fourth quarter to fall to 0-5. Kennesaw State climbs with a third consecutive victory, against Middle Tennessee in conference game. ULM defeated Arkansas State to put an end to a loss of 16 years, and the Warhawks go up, while Louisiana Marshall defeated in a shootout to climb back to no. 116. No changes in the lower 10.
(Photo: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6671920/2025/09/29/college-football-team-rankings-oregon-lsu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region
- Barack Obamas Fovability compared to the Donald Trumpsnew survey
- The American citizen wrongly detained in Alabama raids twice in the workplace pursues the immigration authorities