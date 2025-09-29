Do you want to share your predictions, analysis or thoughts on Saturday Miami-Florida State game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].

It is a credit to Oregon that was the majority of Ducks Double-Overtime victory in Penn State on the Nittany Lions to lose, instead of Oregon for actually winning.

Oregon has long been considered one of the best programs in the country, even without the elusive national championship. And now, under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have won 23 consecutive regular season races. This includes a victory against Ohio State last year and in Penn State this year, which moved to number 2 in the edition of this week of Athletics136.

The ducks had slipped a bit in this ranking in recent weeks, simply because they had not played a remarkable opponent. Now they have one of the best victories of the season.

Despite all the attention on experienced Quarterbacks such as Gift Klubnik, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier who entered the season, we overlooked that Oregon had a former five-star recruitment and PAC-12 Starter on the bench last season. Dante Moore looked ready and comfortable and was the better Quarterback on Saturday evening, dueling with Drew Allar in one of the most difficult environments in sport.

The blowout loss of Rose Bowl for Ohio State put a damper on something else an incredible, impressive season for the ducks was a year ago. This is a program that is determined by the results of the late season, the sign of a top team. But while we close the first month of the season, Oregon is more than well positioned for a second consecutive Big Tenitelrun. And maybe much more.

Ole Miss climbs to No. 5 after beating LSU 24-19. It is very close between Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M at that location. Indiana jumps up after a 20-15 victory in Iowa, and the last few weeks Blowout from Illinois looks better after Illinois defeated USC.

Florida State slides a bit after the loss to Virginia because the victory against Alabama looks better after the tide has won in Georgia. I did not want to punish the seminoles too much for a loss of overtime, with such an impressive victory over the CV.

A shakeup here. Penn State drops only three places for the loss of overtime against Oregon because the game was so close. Texas and Penn State have similar CVs, which are exclusively dependent on a loss of one possession as a top team, and a closely loss of a good team does not have to be much negative on the CV. Texas only falls on an inactive week because of the victories through the three teams that jumped the Longhorns. Georgia remains both because of the Bulldog's earlier victory at Tennessee.

Iowa State, Missouri and Vanderbilt glide up after Blowout victories, but they still have to play an opponent of top class. The good news is that Vandy and Mizzou will get Alabama for the next two weeks. LSU drops with the loss and continues a slide after the short move to no. 1 in week 2, because the CV does not miss much remarkable. The victory of the Tigers' Week 1 against Clemson May claim this Seasons Award for the biggest overreaction. Georgia Tech Falls after a missed offsid call and overtime needs to beat Wake Forest.

Illinois goes back to the top 25 after beating USC at De Zoomer, Virginia arrives after the victory against Florida State, and Louisville also comes in this group after the comeback victory in Pitt to go to 4-0.

The state of Mississippi remains number 27 after a loss of overtime against Tennessee, helped by the States of Arizona win against TCU. Cincinnati jumps up for his victory in Kansas, and Nebraska rises while he is inactive because the victory of the week 1 in the Bearcats now looks better. Cals Winning at Boston College sees the Golden Bears back to No. 46, while Syracuses loss for Duke without Steve Angeli falls the orange.

Byu stays outside my top 25 simply because of the schedule. The cougars did not play a team in my top 50 and only played one in the Top 70, so they keep floating around where they started in the preseason. But the future schedule includes several major opponents. There is enough time to go up, don't worry.

Northern Texas is a maximum of no. 57 After beating South Alabama for his first 5-0 starts since 1959. NC State drops after losing a Tech team from Virginia with an interim head coach. Arkansas falls for the outburst loss against Notre Dame who forced his coaching change on Sunday, but not further because of close calls against Ole Miss and Memphis.

New Mexico rises after handling the state of New Mexico before the Lobos First 3-1 starts since 2007. Hawaii pushes this group after he has hit Air Force on the road.

Kansas State receives a maximum of no. 77 for beating UCF. Army falls under K-State despite the head-to-head results because the Black Knights are now 1-3 after a loss of East Carolina. Keep an eye on Louisiana Tech in the USA Race Conference; The bulldogs are a maximum of 4-1.

Washington States win against Colorado State moves the cougars just before the state of San Diego after the Aztecs defeated Northern illinois in a 6-3 Barnburner. Central Michigan has won three in a row to reach no. 100.

After blowing a 14-point lead to Houston, Oregon State falls in the fourth quarter to fall to 0-5. Kennesaw State climbs with a third consecutive victory, against Middle Tennessee in conference game. ULM defeated Arkansas State to put an end to a loss of 16 years, and the Warhawks go up, while Louisiana Marshall defeated in a shootout to climb back to no. 116. No changes in the lower 10.

(Photo: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty images)