



Philadelphia The four games of the University of Richmond Field Hockey was broken on Sunday after he fell 3-2 in Temple University in Non-Conference Action. The four games of the University of Richmond Field Hockey was broken on Sunday after he fell 3-2 in Temple University in Non-Conference Action. Richmond (5-4, 2-0 A-10) returns to Crenshaw Field to host Saint Louis on Friday 3 October for a match of 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The Spiders organize on Sunday 5 October at 11 am Ball State for the mental health care of the team and Morgan's message game, also on ESPN+. Temple first came on the board in the 10one Minute of the game of a penalty corner play. The owls did not allow the spiders a shot or an angle in the first 15 minutes of action. Richmond turned the script in the second quarter. Lainey Nichols At the top of the press, a turnover forced from the temple and drove to the left side of the circle for a backhand shot. Charly Faherty After the piece, her stick got off the owl to give the ball in the cage to bind the game in the 19one Minute of action and collect her second goal of the season. Amy Stripling her second penalty stroke of the season performed in the 28one Minute for her leading fifth goal of the season. UR had four shots and two on goal in the second quarter, while Temple had nine shots with four on goal in the first half. The owls also prevailed in corners, 4-2, in the first 30 minutes of action. Temple tied the match with 26 seconds left in the third quarter before the game -winning goal was counted in the 54one Minute, both on penalty corner plays. The owls ended the game with an 18-5 shot and an 8-4 corner advantage compared to the spiders. UR keeper Amanda Cimillo Five saves in the day informed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2025/9/28/spider-field-hockey-drops-3-2-decision-to-owls The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos