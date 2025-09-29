Golden weekend for Britton in Senior National Table Tennis Championship





Shemar Britton ruled the Senior National Table Tennis Championship and won three titles during the opening weekend in the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. On Sunday, Britton won the Singles for men and played unbeaten to take the first place. Elishaba Johnson finished second and the multi-talented Jonathan of Lange Third. Britton defeated Nigel Bryan, Van Lange, Johnson and Orin Hickerson with 3-0 score lines, while he passed Niran Bissu, Joel Alleyne and Krystian Sahadeo with 3-1 Marges to end with 14 points. Johnson and Van Lange ended with 13 and 12 points respectively. Shemar Britton won two Doubles titles on the opening day, together with Jonathan Van Lange and Chelsea Edghill On Saturday, Britton assured the mixed Doubleskroon for the first time next to Olympian Chelsea Edghill before collaborating with Van Lange to conquer the title of man Doubles, which marked a clinical start of the tournament. In the long-awaited final of mixed Doubles, the seasoned duo of Britton and Edghill was overcome the challenge of Samara Sukhai and Colin Wong with a decisive 3-1 win. Britton quickly shifted the focus to the men's doubles, where he collaborated with Van Lange. The couple was confronted with a strict test in the final against Johnson and Bissu, but eventually triumphed 3-1. After winning the men's singles on Sunday, Britton posted on his Facebook page: Blessed is the man who perseveres! Finally after a few hiccups I can call myself the national champion and sit down at the table with the legends such as like Sydney Christophe Godfrey Munroe Christopher 'Corleone' (Franklyn). All glory to God. The tournament will resume on October 4 from 10.30 am at the same location with rivalry in the Womens Doubles, Womens Singles, C Class Open and B Class Open. Advertisement _____

