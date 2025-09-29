AP College Football Poll 2025 Week 6 rankings released with top dispositions and fallers





The corresponding press Top 25 poll Looks a bit different thanks to four top 10 teams that fall in week 5. The state of Florida had the biggest fall after losing 46-38 to Virginia in the extension on Friday evening. The seminoles went from eighth to 18th. Oregon previously caught up with no. 3 Penn State after leaving Happy Valley with a victory of 30-24 OT. The ducks jumped from sixth to second, with the Nittany Lions slid to seventh. The SEC title race also had a big stir with Ole Miss and Alabama who made LSU and Georgia Van Streek respectively. The rebels and Crimson Tide are now on the fourth and 10th. After they felt each other in the first half, combined Oregon and Penn State to deliver the type of spectacle fans, expected from a top 10 struggle. The Nittany Lions knew a 14-point shortage in the fourth quarter, with Drew Allar and Devonte Ross combining for the game type score in the last minute of the regulations. The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime before Oregon took a six-point lead with a TouchDown pass of 25 meters from Dante Moore. A failed conversion of two points looked like it might be expensive, only for Dillon Thieneman Dillon Thieneman to make a leap about the first game of possession of Penn State. This was a too familiar face for Nittany Lions fans. The misery of head coach James Franklin against top 10 enemies are going on. That casts a large shade about the hope of Penn State on another deep run in the play -off of the University Football. The fan base will certainly feel a sense of a feeling when Franklin is tailored to a top-eight seed in the late season. Alabama remains a similar boogeyman for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Nick Saban may no longer live in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide continues to have the number of Smart on the field. Georgia never led on Saturday evening. Alabama scored on the first two attacking touchdowns to jump ahead halfway through the second quarter with 14-0, and the tide held in the second half after Josh McCray's TouchDown-Run brought the Bulldogs within three points. To a certain extent, the game came down to Quarterback game. Ty Simpson threw 276 yards and two touchdowns for Bama, while Gunner Stockton 13-of-20 went for 130 yards and a score for the Dawgs. Against a major defense, Stockton was unable to find the big completion that his team could take late in the game. It is much easier to get down what LSU has done for his first defeat of the campaign. Tigers -head coach Brian Kelly emphasized a few weeks ago that he was coaching to win games instead of necessarily stacking a ton. By circumventing the questions about his attack is a lot harder when his team is won more than 200 meters. Garrett Nussmeier, who is considered one of the best signal callers in the NFL design class of 2026, went 21-34 for 197 Yards, one touchdown and a interception. Kelly did not really avoid protecting the senior, Reporters tell After the competition, the veteran QB is healthy, where many wonder whether an injury influences his performance. One loss does not eliminate LSU from the CFP interview, and the Tigers may even be able to come with two losses. In the absence of great improvement in the attack, however, it may be another year in which the Tigers are excluded. Disruptions are always possible, but week 6 is not there as one that changes too much to the discourse of the National Championship. The journey from Miami to Tallahassee is not so tempting with FSU no longer unbeaten. However, a thunderous victory over the seminoles could give hurricanes a compelling matter to be the number 1 team in the country. Vanderbilt vs. Alabama will collect some intrigues, since the commodores last year have overflowed the tide and opened 2025 with five straight victories.

