Iga Swiatek says that the tennis season is too long and too intense





Six times Grand SLAM champion Iga Swiatek said she might have to miss compulsory tournaments to protect her health after a series of injuries among players at the China Open. The world number two from Poland reached the last 16 in Beijing after her Colombian opponent Camila Osorio Hurt retired before the second set, with Swiateek won the first 6-0. That was one of the five games that were not played on Monday for a finish in China, where Lois Boisson and Zheng Qinwen also suffer injury, while Lorenzo Musetti and Jakub Mensik withdrew from their matches in the men's tournament. From last year, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) made it mandatory for top players to participate in each Grand Slam, 10 WTA 1,000 events – including Beijing – and six tournaments at 500 levels. But Swiatek, 24, warned that she might have to take breaks to protect themselves. “It's just impossible to press it in the schedule,” said the former world number one. “Maybe I will have to choose some tournaments and skip them, even if they are mandatory. “We have to be smart at it – not really to care about the rules and just think what is healthy for us.” The amount of matches in the tennis calendar has been an important point of discussion in recent years, in which players such as Novak Djokovic cut back the number of tournaments in which they compete during the end of their career. Swiatek called the requirements “pretty crazy” for top players, and added that “people are more tired” in the second half of the season. “I don't know yet what my career will look like in a few years,” she added. “The only thing I can do now, when I decided that I was going to play all these mandatory tournaments is to just take care of my body, to take care of the recovery. “The Asian swing is the most difficult part because you feel that the season will end quickly, but you still have to push. “But yes, there are many injuries. It's because the season is too long and too intense.”

