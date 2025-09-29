



Norfolk, va. –Old Dominion Field Hockey fell on #12 Michigan with 4-1 Sunday afternoon. Sian Emslie scored in the last minute for the only ODU goal of the game. The Wolverines (6-3) were first on the board of a penalty corner that was discussed by Eva Bernardy by Michigan, assisted by Abby Burnett and Julette Manzur in the first five minutes of the game with the Wolverines up with 1-0. Another penalty corner pass for the Wolverines sent by Mazur was refused in the defense and sent the game to the second quarter. The monarchs (4-5) even tried the score with a penalty corner pass, Madison Zalewski sent the ball to Sanci Molkenboer whose shot went high in Michigan's territory. Another penalty corner pass from Zalewski to Serena Langendoen was refused by the goalkeeper Hala Silverstein of Michigan with the Save. The Wolverines could put another on the board with a goal from Dru Moffett with an assist from Lexi Patterson who raised the score 2-0 Michigan in the first three minutes of the period. A shot by Michigans Zoe Bormet was saved by ODU goalkeeper Suus Broers, who then found Wolverine Payton Maloney to come by brothers for a third goal in Michigan, assisted by Bormet who raised the score to 3-0. Monarch's Josie Paininter even tried the score with a penalty corner pass to Niccolette Saccomandi that was saved by Silverstein. Followed by another penalty corner pass from Cosima Perleth to Emslie that was saved by Silverstein in Wolverine Territory. Another attempt to shot Michigans Abby Tamer was blocked by the ODU defense and sent the game to half. After the break, a defensive corner pass that was sent by Emmy Tran was sent for Eva Bernardy Widely, followed by a shot by Natalie Millman to be saved by brothers. Tran was able to find the net with a goal helped by Abby Burnett, which increased the score early in the third quarter to 4-0. Another defensive penalty corner pass for the Wolverines by Manzur who was passed to Tran was blocked by the ODU defense. Brothers recorded a save from a shot from Maloney, and the second goalkeeper of Michigans of the Caylie McMahon match recorded a save from a shot from Molkenboer to send the match to the last quarter. After a player, Odus Emslie tried a shot that was saved by McMahon, followed by another shot from Molkenboer, denied by the Wolverine defense. Zalewski with another penalty corner pass that was sent to Amelie Zielcke was widely shot to be followed by the fact that Michigan was a player in a player. With seconds in the game, Emslie went one-on-one with McMahon and was able to pass her past her to put the only goal on the board for the monarchs, so that the match ended 4-1 to Michigan. Unfortunately we are good enough today. They were better than we in the most important areas. I thought that in the structure of the game we were good, but we made some individual mistakes and some team organization errors that really cost us. Credit to Michigan, they benefited from their chances, scored some nice goals and vice versa when we created opportunities, we could put them away. Said head coach Andrew Griffiths The monarchs registered 10 shots, seven on goal, with four corners. Michigan registered 10 shots, six on goal and five corners. Odu goalkeeper Broers registered three Saves, while Michigans Silverstein and McMahon registered three and two. Following: The monarchs are on the road to continue the conference game while taking the Liberty Flames on 3 October, in Lynchburg, VA. For a starting time of 3 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2025/09/28/field-hockey-falls-to-12-michigan-4-1-at-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos