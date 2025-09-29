Wang Manyu returns during the ladies' snonblas of 64 match between Wang Manyu of China and he Zhuojia of China at the World Tables Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, September 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Beijing, September 29 (Xinhua) – Singles for women's second seed cheek Veeu to the last 32 at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Monday after beating a countryman he zhuojia in straight competitions.

Wang claimed an 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 victory in her opener, which lasted half an hour.

“It's a tough draw to play against Jiajia [He Zhuojia] In the first round. Because we are teammates and are known to each other, I made full preparations for this competition, “said Wang.

Speaking of her next rounds, she added: “At the China Smash every opponent is strong, so I have to prepare well for what awaits us.”

She was accompanied in the last 32 by teammate Wang Xiaotong, who made up the 14th placed Miyu Nagasaki of Japan 11-3, 11-7, 11-7.

“It was our first meeting, so I made full preparations for it,” said Wang Xiaotong. “With whom I am now, I will simply concentrate on doing my best.”

The Japanese Hina Hayata marked her 100th career winning in the WTT series after he had been demolished in straight matches beyond the French veteran Yuan Jianan.

In another All-Chinese men's singles collision, Liang Jingkun won a tense opening match 15-13 before Wen Ruubo pointed a draw with an 11-5 second match. Liang then pulled away to close an 11-4, 11-2 finish and to determine his place in the second round.

“Wen is young and aggressive. We both played well today, while I did better on a number of important points,” said Liang. “After losing the second game, I tried to stay calm and fought for each point.”

Elsewhere, Lin Gaoyuan Wong Chun Ting van Hong Kong, China 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.

“I came early in this competition and performed the tactic well in the beginning. Despite the fact that I was confronted with some problems during the game, I was able to stay calm and make adjustments,” Lin said.

Chen Yuanyu kept his nerve in a decision-maker to beat former world no. 1 Dimitrij OVTCharov of Germany with 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 13-11).

“I was not completely used to his changes on the service in the second and fourth games,” said Chen. “In the decision -maker I tried to keep up with the score, and I was more determined at coupling points.”

Home players also suffered setbacks, while the Joker sign of Men Huang Youzheng and the qualifying match of Ladies Xu Yi left with straight game defeats.

Later on Monday, men's singles Second Seed Lin Shidong from China was planned to open his campaign against Tomislav Pucar in Croatia.

