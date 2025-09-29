Sports
India Pakistan: Pakistani Roast Cricket Team after losing Asia Cup, fans, journalists blow out team after losing Asia Cup
“India Humare Baap Thein Aur Baap Rahenge.” This is how a Pakistani cricket fan brought to his team after it had suffered Third and final defeat in the Asia Cup final On Sunday. What the man then said, we should not repeat, but his raw emotions have recorded exactly how the common Pakistani fan about the Pakistan led by Salman Ali Agha on a much superior India. Whether she was celebrities or analysts the feeling the same.
While this time no Pakistani fan ritically hit their TV sets after the defeat, but their verbal barrage was only enough to convey the heartache after the brutal routes.
“Being a Pakistani cricket fan is not easy,” said a fan, in an attempt to take the bitter pill.
And on the receiving side of the heaviest attacks of Pakistani fans were TAP-Ball Turner-Set Leather-Ball Pacer Harris Rauf, who, after having admitted 13 points, was made Match You Mujrim.
The Pakistani journalist colonist Umair Javed said: “It is really tiring to share a country with Haris Rauf”.
“Haris Rauf cost us matches so often, he shouldn't have got the ball. Even against the US in the World Cup 2022 he could not defend. What do we do with him?” asked a visibly disturbed Mohammad Yousuf, former Pakistani captain and coach.
India thoroughly dominated Pakistan in Asia Cup
In the Asia Cup 2025, India Pakistan dominated in all three encounters and won the group A collision of Seven Wickets, the Super Four match through six wickets and the final of five wickets to claim their ninth title. Indian players, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma Collective dismantled Pakistan's Batting and powered India's chases.
Outside the field, the tensions were high without handshake after the game, such as Haris Rauf's “6-0” Taunt, Salman Ali Agha's AK-47 gesture, the alleged political attitude of Suryakumar Yadav, and the chaotic trophy ceremony, true, true PCB chef Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophykept the tournament in controversies.
Your legs started to shake: Pakistani Slam Asia Cup team
Captain Salman Ali Agha, former Pakistani Pacer Tanveer Ahmed, said: “Salman Ali Agha as captain? Nobody knows where he comes from. He can't hit, he can't do anything. How many runs scored? Only eight.”
Controverslets apart, which went viral after the defeat of Pakistan, is a collective disappointment against the Pakistani team. It seemed a lot like the feeling that they had given to their team and players, reminiscent of the line of Ramadhir Singh from 'Gangs of WasseyPur 2': “Beta, tumse na ho payega Humumhare Lakshan Bilkul Sahi Nahi was Rahe Hain. Tumse na ho payega“.
A discouraged Pakistani cricket fan even said to Ani news agency: “India should not even play against these children”.
Responding to Naqvi's Trophy Heist, who left the winning Indian team without the well-deserved trophy, said Pakistan-Origin journalist columnist Raja Muneeb: “Mohsin Naqvi is the Sindoor fields, where we have finished the War Typical. Pakistanen.
Karachi-based journalist Qamar Raza IFFI, known for his criticism of the former Pakistani captain Babar Azam and explosive rings, said jokes: “In the Asia cup at least one of the three games could have been on our way, but that did not happen. At least one Sunday evening in favor of Pakistani Fans …” “
“If India had completed the match against the 12th, the entire Pakistani cricket might have been completely finished,” IFFI said during the post-match broadcast on GTV Sports Channel.
“As soon as the ball even brushed you a little, your legs started to shake … Hey, what's your problem?” IFI asked.
Former Pakistani wife cricket player Iram Javed said: “Whether it is batting or bowling, the Pakistani captain decisions are far from bold”.
“Pakistani players do not have that instinct to go for the murder, to be ruthless, and moreover the captain was bad. The team of India is much superior, so the defeat was inevitable,” said Veteran Pakistani sports journalist Waheed Khan on his YouTube channel. “Bad captain cost us the competition today.”
Waheed Khan hit Naqvi about the trophy robbery, said: “What is this, yaar? What kind of image do you present? “
Pakistan Cricket Team has abandoned his fans, says Dawn
While Pakistani fans and experts made a lot of introspection and self -criticism from their own players, it was certainly a case of sour grapes for some. Pakistani journalist Mansoor Ali Khan tried to provoke cunning Indians by pointing out that “there is no Muslim in the Indian team, but they claim to be secular”.
What Mansoor Ali Khan does not get before he makes the irrelevant explanation is that the power of the Indian team is in his performance, not the religion of his players. Cricket fans assess teams on skill and results, not by identity.
However, people like Mansoor Ali Khan were in the minority with most people and the media who criticized the Pakistan Cricket team on valid grounds.
The Karachi -based newspaper, Dawn, bore a report online that collected dozens of reactions from angry fans. De Dageraad entitled The Articlethe Pakistan Cricket team did what it does best in the match against India – abandoned his fans.
“The final of the Asia Cup ended on Monday evening, just like Pakistani cricket fans expected a devastating failure. Despite the fact that they were given enough reason not to expect, fans clung to their hope while the Pakistan Cricket team did what the best plays and holds you until the last moment,” it wrote.
Ultimately, the rough frustration of a fan base that has seen his team collapse against India time and again makes the Pakistani rejection of “India Humare Baap“Feel almost valid. The anger focused on Haris Rauf, Salman Ali Agha, or even PCB chef Mohsin Naqvi only underlined the deeper crisis in which Pakistan is cricket. For now, with India's dominance and the wounds of Pakistan, seem to have fans in the neighborhood against the defeat.
