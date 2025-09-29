Bethlehem, Pa. Boston University and Lafayette each gathered two of the five Patriot League Field Hockey Weekly Awards when the League Office Monday, presented by Credit Union 1, on Monday. American received a weekly award.

Boston University Senior Caroline Obrien was voted Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week after counting eight points on three goals and two assists to help the Terriers 1-1 last week, including a 3-2 victory versus Holy Cross.

Terriers senior Nicole Lauro conquered Patriot League Field Hockey midfielder of the week awards and scored a few goals in loss of bus 7-6 against New Hampshire on Sunday.

Lafayette Junior Lena Thedrian was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after helping the playing goal in a 2-1 Overtime victory against Buckknell and led the leopards in a 5-0 shutout against Dartmouth.

Leopards senior Raffi Fragomeni gathered her third Patriot League goalkeeper of the Week recognition this season after four Saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against Buckknell before taking her fifth shutout of the season in a 5-0 decision against Dartmouth.

The American first-year student Ninhe Botman earned Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the week after the score of both Eagles goals in a 2-0 win against Colgate on Saturday.

American Freshman Defender Lotti Sume, Buckknell Junior Goalkeeper Sarah Althouse, Sophomore Forward Reese Czajkowski and Senior Defender Kira Leclercq, Holy Cross Sophomore goalkeeper Mia Midfiely, S Sturgis, and Lafayette Senior Midfielder Josephine van Wijk and Sophomore Midfielder Kiley Gallagher received honorable mentions for their versions last week.

The Patriot League Field hockey players of the week are selected in a vote by competition head coaches, who are not eligible to vote for their student athletes.

2025 Patriot League Field Hockey classification (from September 29)

School Plin PL PCT. Generally General pCt. Lafayette 2-0 1,000 7-3 .700 American 2-0 1,000 4-4 .500 Bucknell 1-1 .500 4-4 .500 Boston University 1-1 .500 4-5 .444 Holy cross 0-1 .000 4-5 .444 Lehigh 0-1 .000 2-7 .222 Cook 0-2 .000 3-6 .333

Online schedule Online statistics

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week

Caroline Obrien, Boston University, Sr., Forward, Devon, Pa./villa Maria Academy

*Obrien had a total of eight points on three goals and two assists to help Boston University to go 1-1 this weekend, including a 3-2 road victory in Holy Cross. She has 21 points in her last six games.

*Obrien scored the winning goal against the Crusaders and added an assist to help improve the terriers to 1-1 in competition game.

*She scored two goals and recorded an assist on Sunday in a loss of 7-6 versus New Hampshire.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey -Midfielder of the Week

Nicole Lauro, Boston University, Sr., midfielder, North Caldwell, NJ/West Essex Regional

*Lauro scored two goals on corners in the Terriers 7-6 loss against New Hampshire on Sunday.

*The senior midfielder helped in the generation of an attack in bus 3-2 victory over Holy Cross in the victory of the Friday League.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week

Lena Thedrian, Lafayette, Jr., defender, Hamburg, Germany/Rudolf Steiner School Hamburg-Wandbek

*Thedrian helped both goals in Lafayettes 2-1 overtime victory on Buckknell on Friday to help improve the leopards to 2-0 in competition match. She also led a defense that limited the bison to 10 shots, five on goal and three corners.

*The junior defender led a defense voltage in a 5-0 shutout against Dartmouth, who held the Big Green without a shot on goal.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey goalkeeper of the week

Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., Keeper, Mountain Lakes, NJ/Mountain Lakes

*Fragomeni helped the leopards to a 2-0 week, including a 2-1 overtime victory vs. Buckknell on Friday, and a 5-0 win over Dartmouth on Sunday.

*The senior goalkeeper made four stops in the leopards victory on the bison before she recorded her fifth shutout of the season versus the Big Green.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Rookie of the Week

Ninhe Botman, American, Fr., Forward, Nederland, The Netherlands/Scala College

*Botman scored both American goals in a 2-0 win over Colgate on Friday to help improve the Eagles to 2-0 in competition game.

*She made five shots, including four on goal, in the victory against the Raiders.

Honorable mentions

Lotti Sume, American, Fr., Defender, Hamburg, Germany/Gymnasium Oberalster

*Sume played for 60 minutes in Americans with a 2-0 win in Colgate, causing the Eagles defense to limit the Raiders to two shots. The central defender played every minute of every match for AU this season.

Sarah Althouse, Buckknell, Jr., Keeper, Reading, Pa./muhlenburg

*Althouse placed four Saves in a 4-0 win over Michigan State on Sunday. She also made four saves in a 2-1 overtime loss in Lafayette on Friday.

Reese Chaikovski, Buckknell, SO., Forward, Berwyn, Pa./academy of Notre Dame de Namur

*Czajkowski scored two goals during the weekend, including the game opening goal vs. Lafayette on Friday, and a goal in the Bisons 4-0 win over Michigan State on Sunday.

Kira Leclercq, Buckknell, Sr., Defender, Berlin, Germany/ Vicco Van Bülow Gymnasium Stahnsdorf

*Leclercq registered an assist and a defensive rescue in Buckknells 4-0 win against Michigan State on Sunday. Her defensive Save kept the shutout and assisted Buckknells the third goal of the match.

Mia Mccloskey, Holy Cross, SO., goalkeeper, Villanova, Pa./academy of Notre Dame de Namur

*McCloskey placed a .828 savings percentage and 2.4 goals against average in 183 minutes to help Holy Cross to go 2-1 last week, including victories against Bryant (2-1) and Georgetown (2-1).

Megan Schienbein, Holy Cross, Sr., Back, North Vancouver, British Columbia/Ecole Windsor Secondaryy

*Schienbein set one goal and two assists to help Holy Cross to go 2-1 last week. She registered one goal and one assisted with a 3-2 loss against Boston University. She helped on Sunday with the game that over a 2-1 victory vs. Georgetown was.

Maguire Sturgis, Holy Cross, Jr., midfielder, Topsfield, Mass.

*Sturgis scored the game-typing and game-winning goals in Holy Cross 2-1 victory over Georgetown on Sunday. She played three games in the Crusaders for 183 minutes last week and helped the team to go 2-1, including a 2-1 victory vs. Bryant on Tuesday.

Josephine van Wijk, Lafayette, Sr., Midfielder, The Hague, The Netherlands/Gymnasium Sorghvliet

*Van Wijk had one goal and one assist in the 5-0 win over Dartmouth on Sunday. She helped hold the leopards Buckknell to 10 shots, including five shots on goal, in their 2-1 overtime on Friday.

Kiley Gallagher, Lafayette, SO., midfielder/attacker, Haverford, Pa./episcopal Academy

*Gallagher scored the overtime, game-winning goal in Lafayettes 2-1 win over Buckknell on Friday to improve to 2-0 in competition game.

Attacking player of the week

9.1 Morgan Willis, Colgate, Jr., F

9.8 Lea Good, Lafayette, Jr., F

9.15 Caroline Obrien, Boston University, Sr., F

9.22 Jordan Reicher, American, Jr., F

9.29 Caroline Obrien, Boston University, Sr., F

Midfielder of the week

9.1 Agustina Roffo, American, Gr., M

9.8 Saskia Williams, Holy Cross, Jr., M

9.15 Kiki MES, Lehigh, Sr., M

9.22 Agustina Roffo, American, Gr., M

9.29 Nicole Lauro, Boston University, Sr., M

Defensive player of the week

9.1 Sarah Steinman, American, Jr., D

9.8 Leclerq, Buckknell, R., D

9.15 – Leclercca, Buckknell, Sr., D

9.22 Lena Thedrian, Lafayette, Jr., D

9.29 – Lena Thedrian, Lafayette, Jr., D

Goalkeeper of the Week

9.1 Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., GK

9.8 Claire van Kempen, Colgate, Sr., GK

9.15 Sophie Ortyl, Boston University, Jr., GK

9.22 Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., GK

9.29 – Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., GK

Rookie of the week

9.1 Ninhe Botman, American, Fr., F

9.8 Rachel Tours, Boston University, Fr., D

9.15 Delfi Coulo, Boston University, Fr., F

9.22 Lauren Kurek, Lafayette, Fr., F

9.29 Ninhe Botman, American, Fr., F

About the Patriot League

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance and constantly shows that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Lagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.