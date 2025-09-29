Geopolitical tensions overshadow crickets the greatest rivalry while India beats Pakistan in Asia Cup final





In the first place The Indian National Mens Cricket team defeated Pakistan on Sunday in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai, in a collision that is usually the most expected sport and commercially lucrative meeting, which was marred by boycots and political gestures when the competition took place only a few months after the two nuclear areas in a military skirms were set. The Indian cricket team posed with an imaginary trophy after winning the Asia Cup on Sunday after he refused to take the real trophy of the Pakistani Minister of the Interior and the Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi. Getty images Important facts India vs Pakistan Gamesa -Selection framework collision in most cricket tournaments and between the most viewed Sports events in the World make a sharp political tone during the current Asia cup, with some Indian political and public figures that call for a boycott in sporting ties. The Asia Cup was the first cricket event with both teams since the soldiers of the two countries clashed in May of this year. Controverse started during a league match earlier this month when the Indian team refused to shake hands With their Pakistani counterparts both before and after the game. The refusal of the handshake took place last week in another round Robin competition and in the final on Sunday, which India won to complete an undefeated run in the Asia Cup. Despite winning the title, the Indian team did not receive a trophy after they got it that it be presented To them by someone other than Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian cricket wire and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. However, Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistanian Minister of the Interior, said that only he would do the presentation, which led to the Indian team ending the night without the trophy in their hands. What did Indian players say about the controversy? The Indian Cricket teams Captain, Suryakumar Yadav, said reporters: This is one thing I have never seen since I started playing cricket, because I started following cricket that a champion team is being refused to also get a trophy is a hard -earned man; It's not like we're easy. It was an acidic tournament. Yadav also stated that the teams refuse to accept Naqvi's prize, was taken by the players themselves and they were not put under pressure to do this by a government or Indian Cricket Board. Earlier in the tournament was Yadav was fine By the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating its code of conduct by making a political statement during a presentation ceremony. After India Pakistan had previously defeated the tournament in their league match, Yadav said, we are at the victims of the families of Pahalgam's terror attack. We express our solidarity. Do you want to devote the victory to all our forces who have shown a lot of courage. What did Pakistan players say about the controversy? Pakistan Captain, Salman Ali Agha, accused The Indian team of non -respecting the sport. What India has done this tournament is very disappointing that they do not respect us by not shaking hands; They are not respect for cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. Apart from Yadav, his two of aghas teammates, Sahaibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf, also drawn by the ICC for disciplinary infringements, with Rauf a fine of 30% of his competition costs is a fine. Rauf fired controversy during the previous meeting between the two teams last Sunday, where he made a 6-0 signal with his hand that refers to the Pakistani army claimed that it defeated six Indian jets during the skills. Farhad had celebrated his 50-run score in the previous gun by shooting a gun with his bat. What have the leaders of the two countries said? In one Post on XIndias -Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the victory of the teams in the final, tweeting: #operationsindoor on the Games field. The outcome is the same – India wins, referring to the mission code name that the Indian army used for his strikes on Pakistan. Naqvi responded to Modis commentary, tweet: If war was your degree of pride, history registers all your humiliating defeats at Pakistan -handen. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. The dragging of war in sport only exposes your despair and shame the spirit of the game. Important background Earlier this year, the Indian government blamed the terror groups established in Pakistan for carrying out a fatal attack in Kashmir where 26 people were killed and responded by launching air strikes in the territory of Pakistans aimed at terrorist infrastructure. The military collision and the subsequent rising tensions between the two countries raised questions about Indias participation in the Asia cup. The Indian government later has one clarification That Indian sports teams would enable Pakistan to play in multinational tournaments such as world cups, Olympic Games and tournaments such as the Asia Cup. However, Indian sports teams are excluded from visiting or organizing Pakistan for bilateral competitions. The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams did not play each other in a bilateral series standard function of international crickets in 2013, instead only compete against each other on multinization tournaments. The commercial importance of the collision has encouraged the ICC and other tournament organizers to plan their events in a way that guarantees at least one competitive match between the two arch rivals. Large number 206 million. That's the Estimated viewers In India for the last controversial collision between the two cricket teams during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

