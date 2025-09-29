Sports
Times of Troy: USC Football has the same problems year after year
Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter, where it feels like 2023 all over again. Here we are, assessing the wreck of a defense that today feels destined to damn USCS season in some form or fashion. Except now there is no Alex Grinch to take the victim of the blame. Now USC has one of the best-paid coordinators in University Football that leads a defense with NFL caliber perspectives at every level.
But when the defense took the field on Saturday before the last ride, with a lead of one point and 1:55, it inevitably felt that Illinois would march off the field to win. And yes, they achieved the field target range with almost half of the remaining time.
It didn't have to be that way. Not after coordinator Danton Lynn held an important step forward from the defense last season. Not after USC de Natie led to four weeks of this. It was hardly a week ago that Lynn was mentioned as a potential candidate for head coaching. Now it is suddenly not even clear how he can rectify the ship with his own defense.
The secondary is now a mess. Injuries have made things in that department absolutely more difficult, because USC without Chasen Johnson and Prophet Brown, who both expected to count. USC cannot control injuries, but it is clear that the secondary is nowhere close to the depth that the coaches thought it did.
Played pretty short, said coach Lincoln Riley. But nobody doesn't care. There is no apologies. We have to play better and coach better there.
Even before the loss for Illinois, USCS defense achieved one of the worst in University Football to let large plays through the air. Through five games, USC has now allowed 51 (!!) Pass -theater pieces of 10 yards or more, good for 127th in the nation. The combined record of the seven teams among them on that list, if you wonder, is a meager 12-23.
The entire operation imploded on Saturday without star safety Kamari Ramsey, who sustained food poisoning the morning of the game. Without him in the slot machine, where HES had to fill in most of the season, Illinois became the defense of Trojans in the middle of the field. Illini Quarterback Luke Altmyer finished 16 of 18 for 248 Yards and two touchdowns all just in the middle!
Lynn knew all the game that USC was dominated in that area, and yet seemed helpless to do something about it. Towards the end of the games, it was not a real first -year student Kendarius Reddick who took most representatives in Nickel.
But the secondary was not the only reason why Altmyer could take the defense apart. Uscs Pass Rush, who had 16 bags through four games, was completely neutralized by an offensive line from Illinois that had allowed the most bags of each team in the Big ten before Saturday.
USCS Start Front Four ended with two total prints. Two! Anthony Lucas had seven there itself Last Saturday!
Without any appearance of a pass rush, USCs who was fully exposed to Secondary was completely exposed. So much so that Lynn had to resort to Blitzing of the defensive Achterveld, as last season when USC could not cause pressure. The defensive backs ended with the same number of pressure and the games only bag.
The struggles in the fitting defense are at all levels, Riley said. You have to influence the quarterback, you have to be healthy in coverage and you have to eliminate the run game. It is still team defense at the end of the day.
And yet, despite its matte afternoon, USC was only one last drive pass interference away from potentially escaping champaign with 5-0. One stop was all it would have taken for us to discuss a totally different story two days later.
The road, after USC's bye, only gets more bumpy from here. Three of USC's next six opponents are among the top 12 highest scoring violations in America. From now on, every team expects to copy the approach of Illinois to close the Trojans Front Four and attack their secondary.
It is up to USCS coaches to find a counter. The school paid what it had to keep Lynn exactly for such moments. Now it's time for him to earn that huge salary.
I didn't really mind scoring the decision when they made on USCS Final Drive. Fans seemed upset by the fact that USC scored with so much time in the fourth quarter. But I thought the explanation of Rileys was sufficient afterwards. USC was on the 16-year line when Jayden Maiava threw his Touchdown pass to Makai Lemon. Who can be said, if Riley plays two Rush at that time, that USC does not end with the 4th-and-3 or something similar with the game now suddenly at stake? There is no guarantee that USC will score a touchdown. Would it have been ideal to walk more clock? Certainly. But I don't have a mistake Riley for calling or Maiava for making the throw he did when he did. You have to live with that, Riley said afterwards. I have been as a coach in that situation and I have also seen it too conservative, where you say, okay, I am going to bleed the first few downs, then third place suddenly goes crazy, and you only have two shots. You have to score at the end of the day.
Two Worse mistakes Doing Postpone in my mind. Both arrived in the second quarter and both could have completely changed the scope of the game. The first came to one of the coolest play calls I ever saw from Riley, while Waymond Jordan took the Snap, a handoff on the reading option fake and then threw to Jayden Maiava, who was a recipient at the circumference. Maiava immediately launched a pass to Makai Lemon, who took it 75 meters to Paydirt. But the piece was recalled, because of the center of Jonre that Downfield drove, so that nobody in particular blocked. He was marked for illegal man Downfield and USC finally turned the ball around Downs in midfield. The other big mistake came just halfway. With 11 seconds left, Riley called a Pass game that lasted for far too long to develop, so that the Trojans remained left on the clock for only five seconds. Usc should have had two snacks with the apple with so much time. But instead the pleasure was taken for a field goal and lost with two points.
Makai Lemon has been the best receiver in the University Football. Point. Illinois knew that Lanes's absence meant that Citroen would be even more important for USCs who spent attack, and yet Lemon managed to arouse in a career on 11 receptions. He would have been the 200-Yard Mark if his 75-Yard Touchdown was recalled. It would require dazzling figures for Citroen to be considered a Heisman participant, but with the most received yards in the University Football at the moment, is he really so far away from that conversation?
USC has no answer to his criminal problems. After the fourth consecutive week of eight-plus punishment, Riley was again asked what he can do about it. He didn't have much of an answer. You just keep going, he said. There is no magical thing. You just keep going, keep teaching, keep making examples of the boys who do it. To be honest, I'm not sure what you are saying right now. But only three teams in the University Football have lost more meters this season due to penalties.
Reinforcements come after the total week. USC should be much healthier if it then ends up the field opposite Michigan, two Saturday from today. We do not know the status of Center Kilian Oconnor at the moment. But Wideout Jakobi Lane and left tackle elijah Paige are expected to be back, just like Ramsey. USC must finally also be striking first -year student Alex Graham available to enter Nickel. That should help. But will it solve all those Ails USCS defense? Doubtful.
In case you missed it
USC Basketball star Juju Watkins announces that she will not play this season
USC is struggling with errors, fines in the loss of the last second for Illinois
USC vs. Illinois: Lincoln Riley shares his expectations for Quarterback Jayden Maiava
Lincoln Riley regularly implements two tight ends in Power Run game
Availability of USCS Jakobi Lane, Elia Paige remains cloudy
What I am looking for this week
Nowadays it is rare that a film feels like an appointment for me (which in my case simply means that it is worth a baby-sitter). But when one of our greatest living filmmakers cooperates with one of our greatest living actors, you have my attention.
It is four years since Paul Thomas Anderson released a new film, and his newest, One fight after the otheralready gets praise. Leonard DiCaprio plays an ex-revolutionary shed deeply that is forced to save his daughter. I will look at something from PTA, but I have never been so enthusiastic for one of his films.
Until next time …
That ends today's newsletter. If you have feedback, ideas for improvement or things you would like to see, e -mail me on [email protected]“ and follow me on X @Ryan_kartje. To get this newsletter in your inbox, Click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/usc/newsletter/2025-09-29/usc-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region