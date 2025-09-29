Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Bruls back to beat Casper Ruud, to compete against Taylor Fritz in final

Carlos Alcaraz on Taylor Fritz: 'I am enthusiastic about the challenge and we will see tomorrow'

Alcaraz dropped his first set of the tournament versus Ruud, who had the last smile in their most recent match-up on the ATP Finals 2024 and won in the Ronde Robin in right sets.

Ruud seemed to have continued where he had gone in Turin, Alcaraz frustrated during the game that ran for 2 hours, 8 minutes.

Alcaraz had trouble breaking Ruud all night and could only convert two of the nine chances against his opponent who visibly frustrated the Spaniard with his annoying game.

Alcaraz had to calm down to enter the second set, which he said it was crucial for his reversal. Not to mention the 11 a aces he insists.

I played well, so it was about telling a few things to myself and then he tried to get better, said the 22-year-old.

I think that was the key, that I calmed myself down, I calmed, see everything a little clearer and just go for it.

I had four breaking points in the first set, so I knew I would have more opportunities and it was all about staying as strong as I can. Started to talk positively to myself and I think that was the key.

Alcaraz played Fritz only two weekends ago in the Laver Cup and then ran his first career lever in the world No. 5.

Alcaraz said he had an idea of ​​how he can adapt for the final against the Champion Fritz from 2022. The two also practiced together on their arrival in Japan.

He is a very difficult player to play against, said Alcaraz about Fritz, who is the tour leader in victories since the grass season started on 9 June.

I think he has improved a lot. I came from San Francisco to lose against him, so I am clearly practicing the first day with him. I think that practice really gave me a good feedback about how I should approach the match.

His level is now quite high, he is really solid that he plays aggressively and he has a lot of confidence. I am enthusiastic about taking up the challenge and we will see tomorrow.

Fritz, for his part, said he should take the game to Alcaraz as he did at the Laver Cup, although he would not lose much sleep about preparing the game.

If it is Carlos, I think I should be a little more powerful because I think he will be beaten to the stump of aggressively if I try to take my time.

But as I said, I don't really look too much because I have played these people before. I also have a very good memory. When I play a match, I can remember almost every point, exactly what happened during the game.

So not much has been played in my head. Maybe I will freshen up and look a little, but I usually don't look too much.