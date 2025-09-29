Sports
Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Bruls back to beat Casper Ruud, to compete against Taylor Fritz in final
Carlos Alcaraz on Taylor Fritz: 'I am enthusiastic about the challenge and we will see tomorrow'
Alcaraz dropped his first set of the tournament versus Ruud, who had the last smile in their most recent match-up on the ATP Finals 2024 and won in the Ronde Robin in right sets.
Ruud seemed to have continued where he had gone in Turin, Alcaraz frustrated during the game that ran for 2 hours, 8 minutes.
Alcaraz had trouble breaking Ruud all night and could only convert two of the nine chances against his opponent who visibly frustrated the Spaniard with his annoying game.
Alcaraz had to calm down to enter the second set, which he said it was crucial for his reversal. Not to mention the 11 a aces he insists.
I played well, so it was about telling a few things to myself and then he tried to get better, said the 22-year-old.
I think that was the key, that I calmed myself down, I calmed, see everything a little clearer and just go for it.
I had four breaking points in the first set, so I knew I would have more opportunities and it was all about staying as strong as I can. Started to talk positively to myself and I think that was the key.
Alcaraz played Fritz only two weekends ago in the Laver Cup and then ran his first career lever in the world No. 5.
Alcaraz said he had an idea of how he can adapt for the final against the Champion Fritz from 2022. The two also practiced together on their arrival in Japan.
He is a very difficult player to play against, said Alcaraz about Fritz, who is the tour leader in victories since the grass season started on 9 June.
I think he has improved a lot. I came from San Francisco to lose against him, so I am clearly practicing the first day with him. I think that practice really gave me a good feedback about how I should approach the match.
His level is now quite high, he is really solid that he plays aggressively and he has a lot of confidence. I am enthusiastic about taking up the challenge and we will see tomorrow.
Fritz, for his part, said he should take the game to Alcaraz as he did at the Laver Cup, although he would not lose much sleep about preparing the game.
If it is Carlos, I think I should be a little more powerful because I think he will be beaten to the stump of aggressively if I try to take my time.
But as I said, I don't really look too much because I have played these people before. I also have a very good memory. When I play a match, I can remember almost every point, exactly what happened during the game.
So not much has been played in my head. Maybe I will freshen up and look a little, but I usually don't look too much.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/tennis-japan-open-2025-carlos-alcaraz-semi-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support
- A Bronx resident says he feels like a “earthquake” when a tall building has collapsed in part
- Despite hiccups, Chinese military modernization is still a threat to the region