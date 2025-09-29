



Kalamazoo, me. West -Michigan continued where it had gone last season and was one of the best of the nation in the polls of the preseason. The USA Hockey Poll for the previous season was released this afternoon, with WMU liding the leadership. The Brown and Gold were also in the first place arranged in the USCHO survey, which was released last week. The Broncos collected 642 points and 22 votes in the first place. Boston University (617 points), Michigan State (612), Denver (562) and Penn State (546) complete the top five of the American hockey auction. The NCHC had arranged eight teams or received votes. Miami was the only conference team that was not recognized in the first poll of the preseason. The Broncos come from a historic season and win a program-best 34 games. In addition to winning the National Championship, the Brown conquered and also applied the Penrose Cup and NCHC Frozen Faceoff title. Western Michigan will discuss the 2025-26 campaign on a 10-game Win Streak. The Broncos open the season with an exhibition match against the USNTDP on Saturday 4 October at 6 pm. The regular season opener is planned for Thursday, October 9 against Ferris State. Puck Drop is planned for 7 p.m. in Lawson Arena.

