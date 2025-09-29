Sing me a circular author Samina Najmi is illuminated by Bapsi Sidhwa – Debutiful

In her debut memoirs, Sing me a circle” Samina Najmi Trace her life in Pakistan, England and the United States, who think about the people, places and stories that form her vision of the world. Through essays about memory, relocation and the permanent ties of the family, Najmi forges an identity as a professor, mother and writer.

We asked Najmi to answer our recurring life Q&A so that readers could get to know the books that formed her life and what her memoirs influenced.

What was the first book that you were obsessed with as a child?

It was probably one of Enid Blytons Button series. Although Urdu is my first language, English is my first language of literacy, because my parents moved to England in 1966 when I was three years old. They didn't have much disposable income, but I remember the sensation of those rare cases when I have a Button book. I thought it was great how they looked, first of all. Hardcover and such beautiful colors on the dust jacket. ID burst them open and smell the pages. The world of Noddy and Big Earen kept me busy, although it had a shortage of female characters. It combined a simple, everyday world with magic, and the problems that occurred had been solved in the community. I loved Tessie Bear, and I am sure her gender had everything to do with it. My mother made me a teddy bear when I was six, and I called her Tessie. The loss of my Tessie in the movement back to Pakistan remains striking in my mind.

Which book helped you through puberty?

While other girls read Mills and Boon Romans, I was an avid reader of two types of books. Agatha Christies Murder Mysteries, for example. I don't know what the connection with puberty is, but there had been enormous changes in my life; We had recently returned to Karachi, Pakistan, and I was uncertain about my place. Agatha Christies Detective novels opened a moving world that, just like the Button Books, both known and extraordinary. While they presented challenges, I was assured of a fair, logical and satisfying resolution. A puzzle resolved. I also loved Christies prose and her characters. Cat under the pigeons Stand out in memory, probably because it was focused on schoolgirls. The other type of book that helped me through puberty was Enid Blytons Malory Towers Series, aimed at a boarding school for girls. I loved the idea of ​​a community of girls who experience the world together with few interventions by authority figures and finding subversive ways to the rules.

Which book do you think that all teenagers should be assigned to school?

I think this largely depends on time and place. Because my own children are now in the twenties and I give university students, I am not so well informed about literature for young adults such as ID. But given where we are currently in the US, Arthur Millers play The melting pot Must be a must-read for every teenager. Miller, who wrote in the 1950s, threw back to the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 to make his point and to develop his themes: silence and betrayal in a climate of fear and the costs of resistance.

If you were to give a lesson about a damn good writing, what books would the syllabus make?

That list would be long! If the semester were long enough, the syllabus would probably include:

Which books have you helped while writing your book?

My answer to this question overlaps with the previous one. I was led by all the lectures that have had an impact on me over the years. They include, in particular, Pase Marshalls Brown Girl, BrownstonesN. Scott Momadays The names” Maxine Hong Kingstons The woman warrior“ and Manuel Muozs Olive Avenue belief. I also learned enormously from Naomi Shihab Nyes Poetry, in particular her collection from 2005, You and yoursThat connects the micro with the macro and the local with the global. And Bapsi Sidhwas Cracking India Has a special place in my heart and my writing life. As an English -speaking Pakistani American writer who is alive for the legacy of the distribution of India from 1947, I have found Sidhwas novel to alleviate the way for me through time.

Which books are on your bedside table now?

Mona Susan Powers Roman A Poppen CouncilWhat I am very enthusiastic to teach this semester. And two non -fiction debut this year, next to Poets and writers places Sing me a circle. They are Both memoirs: Erika Simpsons This is your mother and Sarah Azizas The hollow half. Beautiful, heartbreaking books.