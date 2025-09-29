Sports
Bumper prize money but off-pitch unrest when ladies Cricket World Cup returns to India | World Cup for Women Cricket
TThe last time English head coach, Charlotte Edwards, flew to India for a 50-over world cup, during her match days in 2013, she took a suitcase full of ketchup. It was a different world: the teams flew the economy, no side had professional contracts and there was no team of dietitians to raise an eyebrow at Edwards -Specery of your choice.
The World Cup 2025, which starts on Tuesday in Guwahati and ends with the final on November 2, might as well take place on another planet. The dizzying changes in ladies' cricket in the past 12 years may well be summarized by the growth in the tournament prize money. In 2013 it was $ 200,000; This time it is $ 13.88 million. The Eagle-Eyed will spot, this is more than the total prize pool of $ 10 million for the most recent 50-over men's World Cup a big explanation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the value of the women's game.
Cricket world cups in India are always a big event. This one in the aftermath of the 2023 launch of the successful Indiawomens Premier League should be a chance to show how far we have come since Edwards the last place. Note the word should. The forces that seem to be to do their best to spare that opportunity.
In August, the ICC announced a wholesaler to the schedule for safety reasons, including moving a semi -final and (possibly) the final from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai. All Pakistan games (including the semi-final and final, if they are eligible) take place in Sri Lanka because of the deteriorating political situation in India-Pakistan.
When are tickets for sale for this showstopper event? Less than a month ago. Bizarre enough, more seems to be being done to promote the Nextyears T20 World Cup in England and Wales than to scream about the 50-over that starts this week.
In all chaos for traveling fans, the players fight with a Round-Robin schedule of five cities that leave little time for peace and recovery. Of the eight teams, Pakistan (who have never reached the knockout phase of a world cup) has a considerable advantage, since they will be located in Colombo for the duration.
Australia, the ruling champions, are the next best, with only three internal flights and 5,194 km to struggle with the group phases. On the other side of the spectrum, New Zealand will yield almost 9,000 km of traveling while the Crisross team will deliver between locations in Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo. England has to manage 7,000 km: Edwards needs a lot of ketchup.
The England campaign starts on Friday against South Africa in Guwahati. Even allowing the fact that this is the first World Cup for the new coach-capincy duo of Edwards and Nat Sciver Brunt, achieving the semi-final should certainly be a minimal expectation.
The newest blow to the trust of the audience in England came when the 33-year-old sailor and popular podcaster Kate Cross lost her contract in England, while the head coach chooses to concentrate on the next generation of EM Arlott and Lauren Filer. Whether it was the right call was lost in the outpouring of sympathy towards Cross and clearly showed that this is a team that still has to win hearts and spirits after the axis that insists in January and a shaky 2-1 defeat against India in the one-day international series in July.
The pressure will come when England slides into one of their early fixtures after South Africa, they play Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. A carefree defeat could change their subsequent games against the big guns of India and Australia into must-wins.
Those two teams were last seen in a record-aggregate ODI in Delhi when Australia scored 412 and India was at the moving distance to pursue it, ending at 369. On the same day, England brought a victory in their unofficial warm-up against New Zealand only reached Van people.
As always, England hopes will rest heavily on a sciver brunt. The signs are good: she reached an undefeated century in Thursday warm-up paint India and after she could not bowling for months and also sent four overs. But Australia is stimulated by Alyssa Healys returning an injury, and the World No 1 seizure, Indias Smriti Mandhana, has the form of her career and has just scored the rear of Australia.
It is difficult to predict something other than a final of India v Australia, on November 2. Regarding the prospect of an India victory, to secure a first world title on a home floor? That can really be a game check.
