Kapil DEV Vappen after India versus Pakistan Asia Cup Theatrics Overschadows Quality of cricket: sticking to sport

Updated: September 29, 2025 08:12 pm Ist

Kapil Dev dropped his judgment on the India versus Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup controversies and urged players to keep sports.

Kapil Dev was not impressed by the theatrical India verses Pakistan controversies on the Asia Cup 2025. The arch rivals faced each other three times in the tournament, with India won the group phase and super four competitions. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Co. In the final again victorious, but the drama did not end there alone. It took place in the presentation after the game, where the Indian team had to celebrate without the trophy.

Kapil Dev weighed on the controversies of India versus Pakistan during the Asia cup of 2025. (Getty)
The Indian team decided not to receive the trophy from Acc chief Mohsin Naqvi, including the PCB boss. It was said that vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman of Emirates, would make the honor. But after Pakistan had collected their medals, Simon Doulll announced that India would not collect the trophy. In the meantime, Naqvi, who was present on stage, left the location.

Kapil Dev drops his judgment

The World Cup-winning captain of India, the World Cup-winning captain from India, weighed today on the controversies and insisted on players to 'keep sport'.

“I just want to say your responsibility and responsibility for the entire media, we also have to look in the sports side instead of looking at the political side. Yes, media have the responsibility to bring everything to the table, but as a sportsman I would like to see that we have to keep to sport. It will be much better,” he said.

The group stage and Super Four matches also saw controversies, because the Indian team did not shook the Pakistani players after both games. In the meantime, Suryakumar also avoided hands presses with Salman Agha during throwing. It was further raised by the controversial 'Gun' celebration of Sahaibzada Farhan during the Super Four competition and the bizarre gestures from Haris Rauf to Indian fans.

In the meantime, after the final, Suryakumar Yadav also broke his silence about India's decision to sniff Naqvi. He claimed that the decision was made by the players on the spot.

