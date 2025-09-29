Why is there still a Monday night football Doublehead in NFL Week 4 and how do I look?

The New York Jets-Miami Dolphin's couples on Monday evening football is a landing room for kidding and entropy. The Cincinnati Bengals are consistent unpredictable and the Denver Broncos have one of the NFLS coolest at home setups. These matchups back-to-back would be enough for a Monday evening, especially after such a busy sports weekend. So of course they are stacked on top of each other.

Just like week 2 of the NFL season, week 4 ends with double MNF offers. In contrast to week 2, these kick -offs are separated on Monday by just one hour, which means that there is a lot of overlap between the two games. Here is a quick refresher course on why there are two Monday games on certain weeks, plus the differences between ABC and ESPN broadcasts.

Week 4 MNF Kijkgids

Watch personally? Get tickets on Stubhub.

Game Time (A) TV Streaming Jets at Dolphins 7:15 pm ESPN Bengalen at Broncos 8:15 pm ABC

ABC is available for free about the air. All ABC and ESPN content flows on ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service.

Why MNF Double Headers (sometimes) overlap

The NFLS 2021 Television Rights Deal increased the number of games on ABC/ESPN (both part of the Walt Disney Company). This year it includes 23 matchups in the regular season and two more in the late season. There are only 18 weeks in a season, and ABC/ESPN only does Monday evening (until Saturday in week 18), so there was not much else to do for solution here.

Some MNF -Doubleheaders walk one after the other, such as Bucs vs. Texans followed by Chargers vs. Raiders two weeks ago. Others, such as this week, are performed simultaneously, with one game exclusively on ABC and the other on ESPN. It is still new because the stacked broadcast format started late in the 2023 season.

There are observed benefits and problems with any size. With the back-to-back-setup of week 2, fans can concentrate on one game at the same time and prevent over-stimulation on Split-Screen. It does mean that the second game starts late, around 10 p.m. for viewers on the east coast.

The week 4 simultaneous Setup avoids the after-Midder finish for those fans, and it gives the most important MNF window two chances of landing a hit. It also requires a more attentive viewer, and it may split the audience if both games are good. Apparently that is a/b testing part of the plan.

Went to learn more about what the best optimizes, ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus said Athletics Richard Deitsch in 2023. We can combine the idea that is there and do the total audience as we used to do in the old days of the University Football, where we create simultaneous national and regional attraction and use our networks to do that in a single window? Then it combines a kind of a total number of the super audience.

Due to the company of two games at the same time, there is no Manningcast this week.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

These two made the Monday evening wonder, the correct noun and everything, in 2000. New York scored 30 points in a frenzied fourth quarter to force the overtime and then reached a field goal to end with a 40-37 victory. That final series deserves one rearrangeIf you are in the whole I can't believe what I just saw, wow, the human mind is unbreakable kind of thing.

The current matchup looks much less exciting because the AFC East rivals have so far been a combined 0-6. To the credit of Jets, two of their three losses came from late field goals, and the third loss was for the Buffalo Bills, who are very good at football. New Jet's head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for his first victory.

The dolphins took a discouraging L-All times L in their 2025 opener to the Indianapolis Colts, the kind that a player-all-meeting after week 1 asks. They have been closer in the following weeks (33-27 versus the New England Patriots and 31-21 against those Juggernaut accounts), but head coach Mike McDaniel is still on the most popular seats.

New York Quarterback Justin Fields returns this week, after missing a concussion last Sunday with last Sunday's action. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa has already thrown four interceptions, bound for the second most in the competition after week 3. If there is nothing else, you will get the greatness of the wide recipient. Jets Wideout Garrett Wilson arrived in the top 10 in the week in receiving Werven (229), and the dolphins have an accomplished (if they waste) duo in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

This game is on ESPN and it has the secondary broadcasting team of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

A collision of orange uniforms feels good when we approach October. Cincinnati is 2-1, which is good, but it will have to continue to win without a franchise cornerstone and sitting NFL-passing leader Joe Burrow, which is bad. The Bengal still use Jamarr Chase, which is a nightmare -Mermatch, regardless of his quarterback. With a big night in Denver, Chase would be the first player in the NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his first five Monday evening football appearances.

Jake Browning supplied a 92-year game-winning ride in immediate relief of Burrow two weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But then he had a disastrous day in Minnesota last Sunday in an eruption loss for the Vikings. Browning came in the week as the competition leader in Ints with five, even though he came halfway through the second game.

On the other side of Chase, Pat Surtain II, the Broncos Magnetic Cornerback and the ruling NFL defending player of the year is. Denver feels some pressure in height with a 1-2 start, although the two buzzer-knocking stairs (and one lever sentence) are away from a 3-0 record. The Broncos defense is exciting from the edge: Nik Bonitto, Justin Strnad and Jonathon Cooper all have several bags in the beginning.

This game is on ABC, so it's free over the air and gets the main duo from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

The full MNF Double Header scheme

Here are the MNF Two-Partters for 2025, always et:

Week 2 (Monday 15 September)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Houston Texans 19

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Las Vegas Raiders 9

Week 4 (Monday 29 September)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: 7:15 pm, only ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: 8:15 pm, only ABC

Week 6 (Monday 13 October)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: 7:15 pm, only ESPN

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: 8:15 pm, only ABC

Week 7 (Monday 20 October)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 7 pm, ABC and ESPN

Houston Texans in Seattle Seahawks: only 10 p.m., ESPN

Week 18 (Saturday January 3)

TBD: 4:30 pm, ABC and ESPN

TBD: 8 p.m., ABC and ESPN

Updated MNF opportunities

Streaming and ticketing links in this article are supplied by partners of Athletics. Limitations may apply. Athletics Maintains full editorial independence. Partners have no control over or input in the reporting or processing process and do not discuss stories before publication.

(Photo of Jamarr Chase: Andy Lyons / Getty images)