China Open Injury Relocations Put Complaints from BALE Tennis scheme of top players
Five Monday 12 games at the ATP and WTA China Opens ended in mid-match retirement, so that more questions about the long-term sustainability of the tennis calendar.
The length of the sport outside season, and the increased mandatory event requirements on the WTA tour, formed a large part of the lawsuit launched by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) against the sports drivers in March. The dissatisfaction of the player is intensified about those changes, and it was again visible in Beijing after three of the eight women's matches and two of the four gentlemen ended prematurely.
House favorite Zheng Qinwen withdrew against the Czech Republic Linda Noskov in the third set of their match; Camila Osorio Van Colombia did this after losing the first set 6-0 from World No. 2 Iga Witek, and Frances Los Boisson it called it early in the second set against Emma Navarro of the US.
On the men's side, Jakub Menk, also Czech, lasted only five games before he withdrew against Australia Alex de Minaur, while Italys Lorenzo Musetti withdrew 3-0 in the third set against the young American student Tien. A day before, Paula Badosa had to retire from Spain and Czech Republic Barbora Krejkov, against the Czech Republic Karolna Muchov and McCartney Kessler of the US.
The average pension percentage on the ATP and WTA tours between 1973 and 2019 (ATP) and 1975 and 2019 (WTA) was 1.92 percent, according to a study published in 2024. Five of 11 is 45 percent.
After Osorios Retirement had forwarded her, Witek said in a press conference that she might have to choose a number of tournaments and she should skip, although they are obliged to stay ready to compete at the highest level.
WTA with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don't think a top player will actually be able to achieve this and play the six 500 tournaments. It is simply impossible to press it in the schedule.
I think we should be smart about it, not really to care about the rules and just think what is healthy for us. Yes, it's hard.
A WTA spokesperson refused to comment on Witeks View. Zheng, who emphasized that her return to tennis was exploratory after undergoing elbow surgery and that she had expected to feel pain, said she would like to play this match to judge how much recovery is needed in my elbow in her press conference.
Since last season there have been 10 mandatory events on the WTA Tour on the WTA tour, the China open one. Players are also expected to play six events at 500 levels. Witek, nor her rival for World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, fulfilled that required last year. They lost the ranking points as a result, and those losses led Sabalenka to catch up with the top of the world ranking last fall.
The PTPas Medical Director, Dr. Robby Sikka, said via SMS that players will of course be exhausted by the end of the season to more retirement, but added: the competition level is fierer than ever. There are really talented players in the draw now that you see athletes in all sports that improve, develop and shift physical limits.
This is one of the natural risk when you combine increasing speed and strength with fatigue at the end of the season.
The China OpenS will take place on Tuesday, with the quarterfinals of the ladies and the semi -final of the men. Play ended on Monday with Daniil Medvedev and defeated Alexander Zverev, who recently took pain injections for his back.
After the men's final on Wednesday, the Shanghai masters starts. The Womens China Open ends on Sunday, before the Wuhan Open, also a mandatory WTA 1000 event, starts the next day.
(Top photo of Camila Osorio and Iga Witek: Robert Prange / Getty Images)
