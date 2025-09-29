



Men's Dubbels MD20: Gold – (Tahiti) Manua Chariy Mazet Daudignon & Teva Yves Bu Luc / Silver – (PNG) Haoda Agari & (SOL) Rodney Satini / Bronze – (Fiji) Jone Vukinamulevu & (Aus) Jake Ballestino. Photo: Table Tennis NZ FB. Ann-Reprimands Reporter / Videographer The ITTF Oceania Para Championships, held in the weekend in New Zealand, brought together 19 para athletes from all the Pacific. Together they took two gold, five silvers and nine bronze medals home. The New Zealands tournament for the very first Para table tennis championship, welcomed the tournament six players from Tonga, five from Fiji, four from Tahiti, two from Tuvalu and one of Solomon Islands and PNG. Teams from Australia and New Zealand also participated. The ITTF Oceania Para champions welcomed athletes from Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu, Tahiti, PNG and Solomon Islands. Photo: Ann-Tauilo Motuga. Among the Pacific representatives, six athletes received financial support through a partnership between Pacificaus Sports and ITTF-Ooceania: Mere Roden (FIJ), Haoda Agari (PNG), Rodney Satini (SOL), Luani Moeakiola (Ton), Ioane Hawaii (Tanielu). CEO of ITTF-Oceania Scott Houston says that offering these opportunities is important for the growth of para sports in the Pacific. ITTF-Oceania has a footprint in all 24 countries and areas in Oceania and can offer opportunities to Pacific athletes in their journey and growth by 2026 Para World Championships, the Pacific Games and the Paralympic Games in LA 2028 and in a home games in Brisbane 2032, he says. Pacific -athletes delivered strong versions at both singles and double events, in which Fiji led with seven medals, including a gold in the WD10 women's doubles, won by Mere Roden and teammate Akanisi Latu. Team Fiji returns home with 7 medals – 1 gold and 6 bronze. Photo: Ann-Tauilo Motuga. Tahiti closely followed with five medals, marked by a gold in the men's dubbles MD20 won by Teva Yves Bu Luc and Manua Chariy Mazet Daudignon. Tuvalu, Tonga, Papua -New Guinea and the Solomon Islands have also assured stage finishes, which demonstrates the growing power of Paragetical Table Tennis in the Pacific region. While some para athletes will stay back in New Zealand later this week for a training camp to further sharpen their skills, others will fly home with them, not only medals, but also a deep sense of cultural pride and inspiration to continue to grow para sports in their communities.

