



West -India suffered a new low point, because they were excluded for only 83 to lose their T20 series with Minnows Nepal in the United Arab Emirates. Nepal, who are in 18th place in the world, had never played a T20 series against a full member nation before this week, but has won the three-match series with a match to be saved. The total of Windies of 83 is the lowest that a full member of the member scored against an employee and the 90-run-winning margin is also the largest for an employee against a full member. It comes after the West – India test team had suffered a crushing defeat from Australia in July, which was excluded for only 27 – the second lowest score in test history and the worst since 1955. After losing that series 3-0, Cricket West India called President Dr. Kishore Hallow up to an emergency meeting to revise the series and called in the help of the legendary former players Sir Viv Richards, Sir Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. They were also not eligible for the 50-over World Cup in 2023 and they are currently outside the qualifying places for the 2027 edition. Nepal placed a considerable score of 173-6 in their 20 overs thanks to a 100-run fourth-wicket partnership between Basif Sheikh and Sundep Jora, with Jora who hit five sixes in Sharjah. West -India, who are sixth in the T20 ranking, is never going on in the pursuit, with only three batters who reach double digits. They were 63-4 in the 12th before they collapsed until only 83 completely out. Nepal, who is coached by the Australian Stuart Law, participates in qualifications for the World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup next month – they played at the tournaments of 2024 and 2014. The series ends with the third T20 on Tuesday (15:30 BST). West India Fast Bowler Alzarri Joseph is now excluded from next month's two-test series against India because of the repetition of a back injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/articles/c2dn8j29eljo

