Hawkeye Football: Iowas lack of offense the difference in loss of Indiana





Here we are on a Monday and we regret a lack of offense. Again.

284 meters of total violation. 3 meters a carry. 192 pass Yards. 15 points. Can that side of the ball earn their keep in a large game one freaking time, please please?

Time and time again, Iowa gets an elite game from his defense. Last week against Rutgers? Rough. This week? Huge improvement and a profitable performance. Indianas High Octane Offense Net Rung Illinoiss Bell for 63 points a week ago. Iowa kept them up to 20. Under 400 meters. That win songs.

And yet we are here, with a different loss and another for a ranked team because Iowa does not score. They don't score touchdowns. Iowas now 0-11 in their last 11 games versus arranged opponents who go back to the Penn State Game 2021. Losing to Michigan, Kentucky, Michigan again, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, a third time, Tennessee, Ohio State again, Missouri, Iowa State and now. And in those games Iowas 3, 17, 14, 10, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 24, 13 and 15 points. 9.36 points per game. Of course – 9 of those 11 were gone or neutral sites, and Michigan and Ohio State form 5 of the 11 matchups exactly, because they win each national titles and are constant in the play -off of the university football. Unfortunately, Iowa simply no longer wins these games and they hardly get out of their attack in all. Were in a perpetual loop that I would like to break, but we don't seem to break it despite a great offensive line, improved Quarterback play and a well-rounded running room. We just can't break it.

It is worse for a future matchup, ranked team or otherwise, is that the attack we thought we may have after last week – last week was because of Iowas attack that sorting things out or the quality of the opponent? I go with the latter – had to leave the game with a leg injury. It didn't sound serious for Mark Gronowski, although he said he was worried that he could not slow down, is a great concern. Hank Brown is a young guy and had a really good autumn camp in every way, but he is not ready yet and that is a terrible place to throw him away there. This can really run off the rails when Gronowski starts to miss the time.

De bye comes at a good time for Iowa. Get some free time for Gronowski, get Kamari Moulton in better form – one of our contributors, Thad, mentioned in Discord (join our Discord!) That Iowa with Gronowski and Moulton both at 100 percent at the moment would be 5-0, and I think that can still win a number of games. But Iowa also enters the meat from the schedule. Wisconsin Away feels like a victory, but the entire year after the route in Iowa City they pointed to the Iowa match a season ago. It will be an interesting two weeks in Madison – Wisconsin will be in Michigan next weekend and if the badgers lose poorly, is Luke Fickell held? If he is not, Iowa will go against a new coachbuil in Camp Randall? Penn State and Oregon Loom. There is a trip to the Colosseum. Nebraska stumbled over Michigan, but they generally look improved. 4-1 and crucial 2-0 would have been felt great this morning. 3-2 and again saddled with an attack that can't score? Not great.

