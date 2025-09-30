Bairstow on Captainincy Joy – Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Jonny Bairstow says that this summer he found captaining Yorkshire in the Rothesay County Championship, really fulfilling.

Bairstow spoke on Saturday afternoon, after the Graafschap Durham had defeated by an innings in Headingley, she in a double fast time 85 for 85 bow.

The White Roses Wicketkeeper-Batter, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, spoke about his pride of his players and praised their efforts to win four games and attract six.

I really enjoyed it, he said about Red-Ball's leadership. I thought it was really fulfilling, insight into the various aspects of Captain and what that means.

I also learned a lot about myself, but also about the other boys and how you can get the best out of them.

It is something that becomes a revolving process, and hopefully that is the same next year and they want me to do it when everything is sorted. And we go from there.

Bairstow continued: look, we worked very hard this year and I am proud of how the boys disappeared.

There is so much talent in that room and it just tries to unlock the belief in them that they are able to do such special things (Bowl Durham for 85).

George gets 4-14 there and gets 50 wickets in the year, Beany gets a double hundred at Notts, the way in which Matty Revis got three back-to-back hundreds, James Wharton became constant just runs.

“The talent pool that we have – another year, another year of learning from division one, because it is different from the two division. Hopefully these lessons were able to take the boys.

It has sometimes tested a few, which is great to see, because it is not a simple game.

Hopefully because of those lessons improvement and a household name will be for the game that will hopefully take them for next year and the following year.

Looking back on the last day on Saturday, specifically when Durham went from 29-1 to 85 completely under the serious pressure created by Jordan Thompson, George Hill and Dom Bess, Bairstow said: It was a remarkable hours of cricket.

I did not intend to be honest with you, and I don't think anyone would do that.

The boys put the ball in the right place. Tommo started that it got those two posts, and I had the luxury to spend George again. He just doesn't miss.

He had a remarkable year and was the key to staying up. He took 50 wickets, while he was probably not your most important sea at the beginning of the year.

He comes from the other end as the only one who has received 50 wickets.

But huge credit to Jack White too and all bowlers.

They all applied and have contributed by the Kookaburra -balls and everything we have asked of them – when they have to rest and when they don't have to rest. Sometimes they are difficult conversations.

But it all comes back to them as fresh and these last three games come in. And we have seen how much it counts.

Memories like this to end a season, it is amazing how that can then start with next year and gives us a lot of faith in other disciplines.

Bairstow was present during dinner dinner on Thursday, with Matthew Revis the club members won men's player-of-the-year Award and Ami Campbell de Womens Prize.

All-Rounder Revis, 23 years old, amounted to 766 runs in 11 championship matches, including three hundreds of all in successive games in the middle of the summer. He may not have been the leading Run scorer, but was at the top of the averages with 63.83. He also walked in with five wickets.

Rev, at the beginning of the year, who had come for six months with his back injury, it was a scorching time for him, the skipper said.

Then, to come back without his bowling being at full power if you want and does that side.

But the calmness with which he approached his batting and how he went, I think it has been excellent.

If he can continue to improve with his bowling and his bowling trust, there is certainly a lot of cricket to be played for Matty Rev., he will only get better with the bat and the ball.

I am happy that he comes from the back of what a tough winter was for him and to do it. But there have been a few who did things like that.

I mentioned George earlier, Rev, James Wharton. These guys have done really well all year round.

In the meantime, Bairstow will now rest and then prepare for franchise obligations at the ILT20 and SAT20 events in the VAE and South Africa on both sides of Christmas.