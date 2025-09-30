



ESPN will provide exclusive coverage of the 2025 ICC World Cup World Cup Womens in the Caribbean, where every competition will be broadcast live that will be broadcast on Tuesday 30 September. The World Cup World from 2025 is the 13th edition of the 50-overcrickettournament and has eight elite teams. Each team plays each other once in a Round-Robin format. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will continue to the semi-final, with the table toppers who take the fourth placed side, while the second and third ranked teams will collide in the other Last-Vier collision. Reignning Champions Australia are Themeost Successful Teamin Ladies World Cup history, which have won seven titles. England has ever claimed the championship five times and new. This edition will emphasize Marketers, including Smriti Mandhana (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) and Sidra Ameen). ESPNS schedule for 2025 ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup coverage (ET)

All games are also available on ESPN on Disney+ Tuesday 09/30/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: India vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Wednesday 10/01/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Ladies: Australia versus New -Zeeland, ESPN Thursday 10/02/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Bangladesh vs. Pakistan, ESPN Friday 10/03/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. South Africa, ESPN Saturday 10/04/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Sunday 10/05/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Pakistan, ESPN Monday 10/06/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. South Africa, ESPN Tuesday 10/07/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: England vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Wednesday 10/08/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Australia vs. Pakistan, ESPN Thursday 10/09/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. South Africa, ESPN Friday 10/10/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: New -Zeeland vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Saturday 10/11/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Sunday 10/12/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Australia, ESPN Monday 10/13/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: South Africa vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Tuesday 10/14/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Wednesday 10/15/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. Pakistan, ESPN Thursday 10/16/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Australia vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Friday 10/17/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Saturday, 6/18/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. Pakistan, ESPN Sunday 10/9/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. England, ESPN Monday 10/20/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Tuesday 10/21/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: South Africa vs. Pakistan, ESPN Wednesday 22/12/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. England, ESPN Thursday 23/10/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: India vs. New -zeeland, ESPN Friday 10/24/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN Saturday 10/25/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. South Africa, ESPN Sunday 26/12/2025

1:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Ladies: England versus New -Zeeland, ESPN2

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Bangladesh, ESPN Wednesday 29/12/2025

1:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Semi -final #1, ESPN Thursday 30/30/2025

5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Semi -final #2, ESPN Sunday 11/02/2025

4:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Final, ESPN ESPN PR LAM: [email protected]

