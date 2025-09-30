Sports
ESPN presents exclusive coverage of the 2025 ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean
ESPN will provide exclusive coverage of the 2025 ICC World Cup World Cup Womens in the Caribbean, where every competition will be broadcast live that will be broadcast on Tuesday 30 September. Voornamelijk georganiseerd in India, met geselecteerde wedstrijden in Sri Lanka, het toernooi brengt de wereld van de wereld van de wereld samen voor een actievolle maand van internationale competitie, culminatie in de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale van de finale.
Competitions are broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2, with all the action that is also available via streaming on ESPN on Disney+.
The World Cup World from 2025 is the 13th edition of the 50-overcrickettournament and has eight elite teams. Each team plays each other once in a Round-Robin format. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will continue to the semi-final, with the table toppers who take the fourth placed side, while the second and third ranked teams will collide in the other Last-Vier collision.
Reignning Champions Australia are Themeost Successful Teamin Ladies World Cup history, which have won seven titles. England has ever claimed the championship five times and new.
This edition will emphasize Marketers, including Smriti Mandhana (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) and Sidra Ameen).
ESPNS schedule for 2025 ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup coverage (ET)
All games are also available on ESPN on Disney+
Tuesday 09/30/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: India vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Wednesday 10/01/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Ladies: Australia versus New -Zeeland, ESPN
Thursday 10/02/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Bangladesh vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Friday 10/03/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. South Africa, ESPN
Saturday 10/04/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Sunday 10/05/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Monday 10/06/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. South Africa, ESPN
Tuesday 10/07/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: England vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Wednesday 10/08/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Australia vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Thursday 10/09/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. South Africa, ESPN
Friday 10/10/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: New -Zeeland vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Saturday 10/11/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Sunday 10/12/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Australia, ESPN
Monday 10/13/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: South Africa vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Tuesday 10/14/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Wednesday 10/15/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: England vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Thursday 10/16/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Australia vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Friday 10/17/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Saturday, 6/18/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: New -Zeeland vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Sunday 10/9/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. England, ESPN
Monday 10/20/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Tuesday 10/21/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: South Africa vs. Pakistan, ESPN
Wednesday 22/12/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. England, ESPN
Thursday 23/10/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: India vs. New -zeeland, ESPN
Friday 10/24/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, ESPN
Saturday 10/25/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup for Women: Australia vs. South Africa, ESPN
Sunday 26/12/2025
1:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Ladies: England versus New -Zeeland, ESPN2
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: India vs. Bangladesh, ESPN
Wednesday 29/12/2025
1:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Semi -final #1, ESPN
Thursday 30/30/2025
5:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Semi -final #2, ESPN
Sunday 11/02/2025
4:00 am 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup ladies: Final, ESPN
|
