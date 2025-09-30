



Football

September 29, 2025

Charlotte, NC (Theacc.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its football players of the week after striking versions in week 5. Honorees were selected by a vote from a Select Mediapanel. Quarterback Chandler Morris, Gr., QB, Virginia (Highland Park, Texas) Was responsible for five touchdowns (3 Rush, 2 Pass), including the go-ahead score on a four-year scramble in the second extension of the upset Virginia victory over the State Nr. 8 Florida.

Was 26-out-35 and threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

37 yards added to the ground and since 2019 became the first Cavalier Quarterback that hurried for three touchdowns in a competition.

Only the third quarterback since 1995 with two passing TDs, three hasty TDs and at least a completion rate of 74 % against a ranked team.

Has been responsible for 10 touchdowns in its last two games and Rangt number 1 in the ACC and no. 8 in FBS with 86 points that are responsible.

Second consecutive ACC Quarterback of the Week honor. Run back & Rookie Nate Sheppard, Fr., RB, Duke (Mandeville, Louisiana) Made his first career start at Syracuse and hurried for 168 Yards and two touchdowns.

His 169 hasty yards are the fourth most of a Duke first -year student in a competition in program history and the most national by a first -year student in a match this season.

On average 11.2 yards per rush, the highest by a Duke first -year student (at least 15 attempts) in one game.

Hurry for two touchdowns in Syracuse to become one of the 11 real first -year students in the country to hurry to several scores in a match this season and only the second real first -year student who does this against a Power Four opponent.

The competition completed with 201 All-Purph Yards, which is bound for the fifth most by a Hertog first-year student in a competition and the second nationally by a first-year student in a competition this season.

On average 8.09 yards per Carry this season, which is second in the ACC in general and the fifth highest figure among first -year -olds, Waar of Redshirt, with at least 20 wearing nationally. Recipient Chris Bell, Sr., WR, Louisville (Yazoo City, Mississippi) Louisvilles recipients led with 135 Yards on 10 receptions, including a 25-Yard TD for his seventh career TD in the way victory over Pitt.

Logged the third 100-year-receiving match of his career.

Was focused 16 times in the Accessing victory. Offensive Lineman Brian Parker II, R-JR., RT, Duke (Cincinnati, Ohio) Started with the right tackle and helped to clear the road for Duke to reach 503 meters of total attack while he rolled to a 38-3 victory in Syracuse.

Placed an offensive figure of 88.2 pff for week 5, the highest under tackles nationwide.

Registered an 88.1 Pff -Run blocking grade, the highest under tackles nationwide.

Duke helped Duke 500 meters of total attack for a fifth consecutive match, the most for the program since the Chick-Fil-A Bowl 2013 and the first four games of the 2014 season.

Dukes -attack remained explosively in Syracuse and added seven more games of at least 20 meters, including four plays that went at least 30 meters. The Blue Devils are a maximum of sixth national in attacking games of 20+ Yards this season and third in plays of 30+ meters.

Helped to offer running strips for real first -year Nate Sheppard to have a record day with a 11.2 meters per Carry average, the highest by a Duke Rookie in program history.

Holes opened for three hasty touchdowns, including two from Sheppard.

Named after the Pro Football Focus (Pff) National Team of the Week for his efforts. Defensive Lineman Mitchell Melton, Gr., DE, Virginia (Silver Springs, Maryland) Registered a career-high seven tackles from his defensive final position in the exciting double overtime victory of Virginia over No. 8 Florida State.

Forced the first mess of his career and this season recorded a team-best fourth Tackle-For-Loss. LineBacker TJ Quinn, Sr., LB, Louisville (Valdosta, Georgia) Recorded his first two interceptions of the season and the third of his career to go with five tackles in the 34-27 victory over Pitt.

Louisville set up his first interception for his go-ahead touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter.

His second interception ended Pitts Final Drive and won the victory with four seconds in the game.

Placed his first pass and Quarterback almost of the season on the same 4th and 7 game late in the fourth quarter.

His second ACCLINEBACKER of the week before this season. Defensive back Jason Prevard, Jr., DB, Virginia (Atlantic City, New Jersey) Recorded two interceptions, including one at the last game of the game to seal the 46-38 double overtime victory of Virginia over No. 8 Florida State.

His interception in the first quarter came to an incredible athletic effort in which he tilted the ball to himself while blurring the edge.

Two tackles and a pass break-up added to help Virginia with the first victory over a top 10 opponent at home in 20 years. Specialist John Love, R-Jr., PK, Virginia Tech (Spartanburg, South Carolina) Connected to three field goals in a 23-21 road victory on NC State.

Made the game winner out of 49 meters.

Also read on field goals of 39 and 32 yards and made both extra points.

9-of-10 in field goals and 10-of-10 in Pats this season.

Moved to the eighth place on the scoring list of all time at Virginia Tech.

