The hockey season of 2025-26 Mens College will be a wild one. With the start of the season, we have put together a list of our biggest questions and storylines to look out for this season:

History: Schools with the NCAA di Hen's Hockey Championships

1. Can West -Michigan repeat as champions?

The Broncos have closed a historic season 2024-25 by lifting the first NCAA title of the programs. Now the question is whether Western can recharge Michigan and defend himself against a field that is deeper and hungry than ever. With towering expectations, the spotlight in Kalamazoo has never been so brighter.

The good news is that the Broncos start when the preseason no. 1 in the UCHO ranking. The bad news is that they have lost Star Forward Alex Bump and Captain Tim Wane, both important pieces in the championship run.

Despite those important grid losses, WMU brings one of the best goalkeepers of the nations back, Hampton Slukynsky, after a fantastic first -year season. They also bring Frozen four most excellent player Owen Michaels back, who finished second in the team last season in goals (18). The Broncos landed four transfers this season, led by senior defender Zach Bookman by Merrimack and Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Pick William Whitelaw, a Junior Vooruit from Michigan.

2. How will Michigan State rate without Isaac Howard?

The Spartans arrive at number 3 in the survey of the USLCHO prescription and will look at three-peat as Big ten Regular and Tournament Champions this season. But it will not be easy because they have to replace the most important scorer and the Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard, which is now with the NHLS Edmonton Oilers.

Hobey Baker: The season of Hobey Baker Award Treking Isaac Howard

Howard's departure leaves a big hole on the top rule, but if anyone can fill it, his Porter Martone, who joins Michigan State at Canadas OHL. Martone was chosen sixth in 2025 by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2025 after scoring 98 points (37g, 61a) in 57 games in the OHL last season.

The Spartans also return a talented schedule, led by junior goalkeeper Trey Augustinus. Augustine saw a big leap from his first-year to second year when his savings percentage increased from .919 to .927, and his goals against 2 fell from 2.82 to 1.97. In his third season in East Lansing, the Spartans will lean on Augustine to get them through a cool big ten schedule. Msus Top Returning Scorer is Charlie Stramel, whose 27 points (9g, 18a) finished third in the team last year. Hell has to take another step forward to fill in the attacking holes that were left by Howard and Karsen Dorwart, who signed with the flyers this summer.

3. Is the Penn States year?

The Nittany Lions are number 5 in the survey of USCCHO preseason, a historic high for a program that made his first frozen four in 2024-25. On paper this is easy to make the best schedule of Penn State that we have seen since the program De Sprong to DI made in 2012-2013.

The Nittany Lions were hot on the recruitment path this season and brought in several important players from the CHL. No. 1 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Gavin McKenna comes to Hockey Valley as one of the highest profile recruits in the history of university hockey, and not for nothing. He ended the regular season with 129 points (41G, 88a) and a 40-game pointstreak, which went through his first 14 Playoff matches. The 54-game Point Streak is a modern CHL record that dates from 2000. His elite scoring and playing will make Penn State a must-watch team this season.

The Nittany Lions also landed star defender Jackson Smith of the WHLS Tri-City Americans. Smith was selected in 14th place in the 2025 design, making him the first Pick first round to play in the program history for Penn State. Last year he registered career hogers in all attacking statistics with 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points in 68 games.

Penn State also brings Luke Misa and Mac Gadowsky to complement a stars-littered return schedule led by Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist Aiden Fink. With a lot of new and recurring talent, the Nittany Lions will have a lot of firepower this season, so it should be nice to see how all those pieces gel together.

4. Can Boston College of Boston U. end their drought their title?

Ranked on No. 2 and No. 6 in the poll of the previous season of USLCHO, Boston University and Boston College respectively, each want to break their national drought championship and bring a title to Beantown.

Best first -year students: BC's James Hagens, Bu's Cole Hutson among the best first-year students in 2024-25

Boston College entered last season with high expectations and a star -littered selection, led by the Nations Top Goal Scorer, Ryan Leonard and 2023 NHL first round Pick Gabe Perreault. The Eagles reached the second round of the NCAA tournament but lost to Denver in a rematch of the title game of 2023. But with both Leonard and Perreault who sign NHL contracts in the spring, there is a lot of work to be done to replace their attacking production. The pressure is for top players such as James Hagens to take the next step and BC to its first national title since 2012.

After making the Frozen Four over the past three years, Boston U. tries to win his first title since 2009. Bus 2024-25 Selection was loaded with future NHL talent, but it was full of under-class whose inexperience caused a remarkable adjustment period. Goalting -knurlings also teased the first half of last season, but the addition of Mikhail Yegorov in January the season turned around and the Terriers made a run to the national championship game. This year, with top talent such as Cole Eiserman and Sascha Boumedienne with more experience and Yegorov who plays a full season, the Terriers have high expectations of another deep play -off run. But can they finally get over the bump?

5. Which dark horses could crash the NCAA tournament?

The recent seasons have shown that the frozen four is not only reserved for the Blue Bloods. Programs such as Quinnipiac and West -Michigan have proven that they can compete with college -hockeys giants. Now that CHL talent was injected into schedules throughout the country, we could see that even more under the Radar teams make a run at the NCAA tournament.

Some teams to pay attention are no. 18 Minnesota State, no. 14 Arizona State and Bowling Green, each of whom heavily the transfer portal and the new NCAA -ranking rules that are embraced outside season in their recruitment. No. 16 Ohio State and no. 20 Wisconsin could also make some noise in a busy Big ten.

6. Are they hockeys on the big stage?

The 202526 season is full of events that Men's College Hockey can place in the National Spotlight like never before. In January, Penn State Michigan State will organize outdoors in Beaver Stadium, giving fans the opportunity to view a top class from the college in a stadium setting that is reminiscent of the NHLs Winter Classic. And for the first time, the best collegial players in the country will participate in the prestigious Spengler Cup tournament in Switzerland as part of the US Collegiate Selects Team, which offers international exposure and a showcase for Top College Talent against Professional Competition.

With stars-lined gratings, a deeper than ever talent pool and these unique events, College will be Hockey Must-see TV in 2025-26.