Big 12 announces weekly Voetbalhonores

Attacking player of the week:

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor and Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati

Defensive player of the week:

Prince Dorbah, DL, Arizona State and Sione Fotu, LB, Houston

Special teams Player of the Week:

Jesus Gomez, K, Arizona State and Stephen Rusnak, K, Cincinnati

First -year year of the week:

Bear Bachmeier, QB, Byu

Attacking line of the week:

Cincinnati

Defensive line of the week:

Arizona State

Irving, Texas The BIG 12 conference announced its winners of the football prize for Week Five, including four players who won for the second time this season. The Quarterback Tandem of Baylors Sawyer Robertson and Cincinnatis Brendan Sorsby (offensive) were honored, as well as Arizona States Prince Dorbah and Houston's Sione Fotu (Defensive). Place Kickers Jesus Gomez van Asu and Stephen Rusnak from UC earned prizes (special team), because byus Bear Bachmeier was appointed for the second time this season as a first -year student of the week. The attacking line and defense line prizes were claimed respectively by the state of Cincinnati and Arizona.

Robertson Ranked in the top three nationally for the week with 393 passing yards and four TouchDown passes in Baylors win in Stillwater. He connected himself with four different bears in the end zone, giving the program his first game in a decade of four different recipients who catch a touchdown. His performance also marked his fifth consecutive game with at least three passing touchdowns, the longest line through a big 12 quarterback since Kyler Murray in 2018.

Earn a second weekly honor in three weeks, Sorsby For 388 Yards and a few scores, in addition to 52 yards, threw 37-34 victory in Kansas in his Big 12-opener. His 440 meters of total attack was the second most by an FBS player in week five. Sorby completed 18 passes for First Downs on Saturday, which this season was the most by a Big 12 player. With 388 yards through the air, the Bearcat QB has also divided the second highest passing day of his career into its 27one Start.

Dorbah Arizona States Defense gave his top performance in the 27-24 victory versus then-no. 24 TCU with four tackles for a loss, three pockets and forced a strip -rumble of TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover in the last two minutes. He became the first BIG 12 player with four tackles for a loss in a conference match since K-States Felix Anudike-Euzomah in 2021. Dorbah made a major contribution to the 13 tackles from ASU for loss as a team, it is the most in a single game since 2018.

With a career-high 15 tackles in Friday victory in Oregon State, Furage Most tackles placed in a competition of a Houston liner since Austin Robinson in 2018. The Junior from Salt Lake City was a catalyst of a defensive version that kept the Beavers into a conversion rate of 38% on the third and fourth downs. Fotu was also one of the four Power Four players who counted 15 or more tackles last week.

Gomez took Big 12 awards for the second consecutive week with his few field goals and three extra points in Asus Win versus then no. 24 TCU. The senior brought a game-winning field goal from 23 meters out with 1:14 after making a 26-yarder in the third quarter. Gomez has only been the fifth FBS player since 2015 to make game-winning field goals in back-to-back games and the first BIG 12 player since Ben Grogan van Oklahoma State in 2015.

A perfect day 7-of-7 places that will be won in Kansas on Saturday in Kansas, Rope Field goals made from 24, 29 and 43 meters. He has made all six of his field goal attempts this season, as well as all 18 extra points. Rusnak is the only kicker in FBS who has not missed a field target attempt since the beginning of the 2024 season and places a perfect 17-of-17 marking.

Winning Big 12 First -year student of the week for the second time in a month, Byus Bachmeier Was efficient in a 24-21 victory in Colorado. He completed 70.4% of his 27 passings for 179 yards and two touchdowns while hurried 98 yards in Boulder. Bachmeier's 98 Yards on the ground are the second most in a single match of a Byu -first -year QB, only behind Taysom Hill versus Hawaii in 2012. The inhabitant of Murrieta, California is one of the 12 FBS starting Quarterbacks without an interception thrown this season.

Cincinnatis offensive line Helped the road to 603 Yards of total attack in the Bearcats 37-34 victory in Kansas, which marked the second most infringement in FBS for the week. The unit gave up one bag, the first of the season, while Quarterback Brendan Sorsby for 388 Yards and two touchdowns threw. Sorby, in addition to running backs Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker, hurried on the floor for 215 Yards and a few touchdowns in the victory.

With a defense that resulted in six bags and 13 tackles for a loss, the Arizona State defensive line was an important contribution to the Sun Devils 27-24 victory then-no. 24 TCU. Five of the six pockets were recorded by defensive rulers, because ASU also held the horned frogs to just 10 meters that hurried before the game, almost 175 yards below their average that goes into the week. Friday marked the least yards that are allowed on the ground by the Sun Devils defense since 2018.