



CAA Field Hockey Weekly Awards September 29, 2025

Richmond, va. (September 29, 2025) Drexel Vooruit/MidfielderPuono Loni,Drexel -goalkeeperAlana -Paaland Towson VooruitAlaina LomonacoDeserved caa field hockey weekly awards for the week ending on September 28one. Attacking player of the week

Pili Lemoine, Drexel

Vooruit/Midfield Junior | Montevideo, Uruguay / Preuniversitario Juan XXIII Lemoine had a hand in both game winners when Drexel went 2-0 last weekend. The Uruguayan started with a 2-1 victory at Hofstra and helped the second goal of the match in the first quarter. Only two days later, Lemoine turned into a scorer, who in the second quarter passed the Maine goalkeeper to achieve a 2-1 victory over the Black Bears. The forward/midfielder is up to nine points this season and is the first to be on her team. Defensive player of the week

Alana Poole, Drexel

Redshirt-Sophomore | Goalkeeper | Glen Mills, Pa. / Garnet Valley Poole was fantastic in earning Drexel back-to-back victories for the first time since the beginning of September. With the dragons that open their conference season against Hofstra, Glen Mills, Pa. Product the pride to one goal on their eight shots. Two days later, Poole earned a shutout in a 2-0 win over Maine, with four saves in a complete game effort. Rookie of the week

Alaina Lomonaco, Towson

First -year Vooruit | Mullica Hill, NJ / Clearview Regional In Towson's Conference Opener, Lomonaco scored her first collegial goal to help the Tigers earn a 2-1 win over the northeast. The first -year student stood on a rebound shot and found the back of the cage just over 12 minutes in the game to give Towson an early lead, which kept it until the end of the quarter. 2025 CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners Attacking player of the week

September 1:Anna Moors, Monmouth

September 8:Claire Campen, Monmouth

September 15:Pili Lemoine, Drexel

September 22:Kesia Richardson, Hofstra

September 29:Pili Lemoine, Drexel

Defensive player of the week

September 1:Arabella Loveridge, Northeast

September 8:Tessa Scheenstra, Towson

September 15:Anna Moors, Monmouth

September 22:Charlie Bowman, Monmouth

September 29:Alana Poole Drexel Rookie of the week

September 1:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

September 8:Hamer, Drexel / White van Dijk, Hofstra

September 15:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

September 22:Florence van Doorn, Monmouth

September 29:Alaina Lomonaco, Towson Follow the CAAFacebook“TwitterAndInstagramTo get up-to-date information and to learn more about the Caas member settings and their teams.

