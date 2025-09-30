Sports
World Cup Ladies Cricket: Australia -Dominance no longer guaranteed as a gorge with Rivals Narrows | World Cup for Women Cricket
TThe Australian cricket team of the ladies runs into every tournament with the favorite day. With seven 50-over world titles, a tight grip on the top in ODIs, and only one loss in 13 games in the last 18 months, their dominant record is the envy of most sports teams. It will only contribute to the expectations of defending their crown on the ICC World Cup of Ladies from Tuesday in India and Sri Lanka.
Pressure of course such a reputation and losing is not an option. One blip is sufficient to cause a settlement and to bring a flurry of outside questions. Australia Only loss last summer denied them a fourth consecutive T20 World Cup title. With one trophy that has already disappeared from their possession, the side of Alyssa Heals will be added to hold the one -day title.
The Australian winter would soon have forgotten when the group landed in an intensely hot and humid conditions for the Drie-Match series against India in September. In the first match in New Chandigarh, different players with cramps and exhaustion struggled. But sips of pickle juice and the carelessness of the oppositions helped Australia in eight months to a victory in their first ODI. The tables turned quickly when the tourists walked to a 102-run defeat, their biggest ever in the size two days later.
The comeback was fast. Australia defended their joint highest total of 412 in the series decision-maker in Delhi, where Beth Moeneys 138 escaped from 75 and was overshadowed by a Smriti Mandhana Masterclass. The highlights and lows of the series offered the opportunity to learn before the eyes shifted to the Grand Prix on the Horizon.
The 15-member team called by the Australian selectors for the World Cup almost looks that it knew England, India and New Zealand, the next three best-arranged ODI sides, last season. Despite the stability of the groups, however, they had disappeared for six months without playing together before they went to India. Ten van Australia team were involved in the hundred in England. Another four, including Captain Healy and its deputy Tahlia McGrath, received the valuable playing time in recent months Australia a v India A series in Queensland.
But their rehearsals as a unit before they start their deficiency defense are limited to four trips in India. While the bowlers were tested by the percussion -friendly conditions, the batters got the most out of their time in the middle. Phoebe Litchfield followed her tournament MVP -Run in the hundred with an 88 out of 80 in the opener. All-Rounder Annabel Sutherland, who was the second highest wicket tack in the English competition, was also run under her belt in the first two games. They were both managed during the India series with minor injuries, but the biggest blow came in the form of a calf stem to worship Harris, who ruled her from the World Cup. Harris, who was seen as an explosive middle order option, has been replaced by Allrounder Heather Graham.
Australia four-wicket loss for England in the official World Cup Warming-Up match on Sunday, when the rewlived Batting order collapsed within 35 overs, will probably not cause a panic. Instead, it should act as a timely assessment of the potential points for improvement, in particular with the bat.
This is the third time Australia in India in three years. The majority of the group also plays in the Premier League of the Country Womens since the launch in 2023. But the party has not played in one of the three competition phase locations for the World Cup Indore, Visakhapatnam and Colombo in Sri Lanka in the past nine years. The ruling champions can test more unknown circumstances if they are in the semi -final that is played in Guwahati. However, if they reach the final in Navi Mumbai, they will have a lot of experience of their recent tours to enter into.
With their wealth of all -round options and collective experience, Australia must have confidence in tackling all the conditions presented to them. From Run Machine Beth Moeney and the exciting young percussion maker Litchfield to opening bowlers that can swing the ball opposite ways and vary the pace, the side of depth and variety in every department.
Having two quality spinners in Alana King and Georgia Wareham is a luxury. Add the orthodox spider from Sophie Molineux, which returns from a knee injury, and the world's top-rank all-rounder, Ash Gardner, with its flaps, and it will be a deadly attack on surfaces that offer all the help to run, a traditional feature of many subcontinent equals. Healys fitness due to the long tournament will be crucial. She has had several injury problems since the T20 World Cup, where her absence left the side to fulfill her three roles of opener, Wicketkeeper and the skipper.
Australia will want to be the first team that defends the one -day title of the ladies this century, but with five world cup drums, the side of Healy and McGraths is very different from the one who canceled the trophy in 2022 under retired greats Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes. The world in which they will fight for the title has also changed. The women in green and gold remain the dominant power, but the gap between them and the rest is no longer that wide.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2025/sep/30/womens-cricket-world-cup-australia-dominance-no-longer-guaranteed-other-teams-catch-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, 79, flying to South Korea to face Xi on beans
- Hegseth declares the end of “politically correct” leadership in the American army
- The government is for the UK Apple users for new data demand.
- Dauphin Co. Football team is confronted with the cutoff of the season after reporting racist comments
- DRONE VIDEO shows the following of the Philippine earthquake
- What the Americans think of President Trump in recent polls
- Sexual toy, porn cd, false photos with PM Modi, Obama: what the police have grasped from the Chaitanyananda Saraswati campus room
- Türkiye women, artists lgbtq top targets of the Erdogan campaign for cultural hegemony
- More than just a game: how sports can empower our communities
- How does the WTT circuit work? Everything insight into the differences between Smash, Champions, Star Story … instructions and attributes -points
- Jane Goodall, Chimpanzee Expert and Animal Rights campaign, is 91 years old BBC News
- ADHD Awareness Month: Understanding, Permissions, and Support